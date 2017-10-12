Skuzas complete motorcycling ‘bucket list’

by Cori Hilsgen

news@thenewsleaders.com

Loyal Skuza, 85, and Sandy Skuza, 70, aren’t exactly the average age of motorcyclists who are often seen out on the highways, but the couple recently completed Sandy’s cycling “bucket list” of traveling across 48 states and five Canadian provinces.

A “bucket list” is a term often used for a list of things people have decided they want to complete before they die.

The couple had biked when they were first married but began traveling the highways again in 1999. The bucket list was completed during the years 1999-2017, but it didn’t become a bucket list for Sandy until 2011 when they had already traveled in about 22 of the states.

The couple put on about 13,000 miles the summer of 1999 and continued to cycle each summer. At first, they owned and traveled on a 1999 two-wheel, candy-apple-red Honda Gold Wing. Later, they bought and traveled on a 2012 black Honda Gold Wing trike.

Loyal and Sandy put on more than 4,000 miles during August this year traveling to six states on the East Coast they had not yet visited. Those states were Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Vermont.

They have traveled to some of the United States more than once. The only two states they have not cycled to are Alaska and Hawaii. The five Canadian provinces they traveled to included Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

Sandy said they get the biggest thrill cycling to all these different places.

“There is something about riding on a motorcycle,” Sandy said. “Your vision is not obscured and you can see up and all around. You can also smell things for miles.”

Loyal and Sandy have been married for 35 years and have lived on Kraemer Lake by St. Joseph for most of those years.

Loyal worked in the loan department with Stearns Bank when they started traveling on their motorcycle in 1999 to work-related destinations. He would check on the progress of buildings related to loans he had worked on and more.

Loyal raced cars for 30 years, beginning when he was 23 years old. He quit racing in 1980 but began doing so again in 1995. Sandy said they used to joke about him being the only guy on the race track who was spending his Social Security money on car parts. She said he always did well with his racing and can fix anything.

Loyal also raced on the factory level for Rupp Industries before the couple was married. He flew to many destinations and raced snowmobiles all over the country during the 1970s. Loyal raced in the Winnipeg 500 snowmobile race, which began in 1966 and ran in the first 11 races as well as many other cross-country races.

The couple owned and operated Skuza Equipment in Waite Park before selling it in 1983. They sold motorcycles, snowmobiles and farm-automation equipment such as barn cleaners and bunk feeders.

Sandy worked with the American Cancer Society and with the business.

Their last cycling ride took them to Bryce Canyon and Zion National Park, Utah, and then to their winter home in Englewood, Fla.

While they are in Florida this winter, they plan to sell their trike.

“We’ve been very, very fortunate,” Sandy said. “It makes me sad, but it’s time.”

Sandy said, given their respective ages, it makes their children very nervous they are still out on the roads cycling. Only one of their children has also chosen to ride a motorcycle.

Together, the couple has seven children, 20 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.