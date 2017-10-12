Principal dresses as chicken for Kennedy walkathon

by Cori Hilsgen

Kennedy Community School Principal Laurie Putnam kept her promise of dressing as a chicken and performing the chicken dance after students met their fundraising goal of $25,000. Students in grades pre-K through eighth grade, faculty, staff and area residents participated in the school’s annual walkathon Sept. 28.

They were joined by St. Joseph Police Chief Joel Klein and St. Joseph Fire Chief Jeff Taufen, who led the school in their first walking lap outside. After the all-school kick-off with everyone walking together, students then participated in a variety of stations/activities organized by volunteers.

Although students in pre-K through fifth grade spent some time in their classrooms for learning sessions, they and older students had a chance to spend time with the dance-party disc jockey throughout the day.

Last year’s walkathon participants raised almost $20,500, the second-highest amount raised since the event was started. This year’s goal was $25,000, and participants met that goal by fundraising at least $25,043.

Because this year’s fundraising goal was met, Putnam dressed as a chicken and performed the chicken dance at an all-school assembly.

Putnam said she had a great time dressing as a chicken and doing the chicken dance for the students.

“It was hot and I could barely see, but the laughs and cheers from students made it a fun experience,” she said. “I think it’s always great when students get to see adults being silly and know it’s OK to not take yourself so seriously.”

The event is organized by the Kennedy Parent Teacher Association. Nicole Folkerts, who is the association’s treasurer and walkathon organizer, said the event is the school’s only fundraiser for the year.

Money collected from the event is used for field trips, classroom supplies, the school’s reading incentive program and more.

At the end of the year, any remaining funds are given back to the school for its greatest needs.

Folkerts said last year organizers were able to give $11,250 to the school, which allowed each classroom to add some flexible pieces such as bouncy bands for chairs, inflated stability balance discs, scoop rocking chairs and wobble stools. These items allow active student bodies to better focus on learning.

“I would like to give a big thank you to our co-chairs, Sara Bye and Jennifer Salzer, as well as many volunteer parents and teachers, and an out-pouring of support from community businesses,” Folkerts said. “This is always a fun and healthy event students look forward to each year. I am happy to see we had yet another successful fundraiser and a great kick-off to the school year.”

“The Kennedy walkathon was a huge success thanks to the efforts of our students, staff, families and Parent Teacher Association volunteers,” Putnam said. “We also appreciate the generous support from our community businesses. On behalf of our school community, I extend our thanks and gratitude to all who gave.”

More than 800 students were enrolled in kindergarten through eighth grade at Kennedy Community School as of September this year.