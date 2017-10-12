Library locker system can now be used

by Dennis Dalman

The drop-off/pick-up library service is now operational in the new Sartell Community Center, which opened unofficially Oct. 2. A grand opening for the center is expected to be announced soon.

The locker system is known as the “Great River Regional Library System’s 2GO” – or GRRL2GO, for short.

Inside the front door of the center, just to the right, is a big box in which to put returned library items, such as books, movies or music discs. Then, inside an inner door, against the wall to the right is the locker system with a computerized ordering system. There are 44 lockers for the system, as well as a payment kiosk at which to pay fines for overdue items and to renew materials.

People in Sartell can request materials online. The ordered materials will then be delivered to the lockers every Tuesday by staff from the St. Cloud-based Great River Regional Library System. Materials placed in the drop box will be picked up by GRRL staff Tuesdays through Fridays every week.

The locker system, the first of its kind in the state, is a product of Bibliotheca + 3M. It is equipped with a touchscreen interface computer, and patrons can use the user-friendly screen to have real-time communications with the GRRL library-management system.

The library locker system will be open every day from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. during the Sartell Center’s hours of operation.

The City of Sartell is funding the locker system on a three-year trial basis to see if Sartell residents will like it and use it.

The locker system is a compromise of sorts by the planners and designers of the Sartell Center. Before the center was planned and built, many residents in Sartell wanted and petitioned for a GRRL branch library. That led to a controversy when the council voted 3-2 to build the center in south Sartell in the Town Square development area. That site, according to GRRL guidelines, is too close to the St. Cloud library and the Waite Park branch library and thus would not be a suitable place for a branch library. In addition, the three majority members of the council, including the mayor, decided a branch library would be just too expensive to start in Sartell. Sartell city representatives and the GRRL management agreed a drop-off/pick-up locker system at the new center would at least allow Sartell residents to have a handier access to library materials in the GRRL system.

The center also has many bookshelves filled with donated books that were moved to the center from the former Senior Citizen Center in the School District Office Building. Some city staff and council members consider those shelves of used and donated books a library, of sorts. The Sartell Senior Connection now has its new headquarters, along with its bookshelves, inside the center.