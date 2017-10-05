Sartell students excel on ACT tests
by Dennis Dalman
editor@thenewsleaders.com
The students at Sartell High School achieved excellent scores on the last round of ACT tests (for school year 2016-17), scoring above state and national averages.
The ACT stands for American College Testing. It’s a test that measures the readiness of high-school students to do successful work in college, and many colleges use the scores as one criteria of admission.
The curriculum-based tests cover the topics of English, mathematics, reading and science. The scores can range anywhere from 1 to 36. The average score nationwide of all the four topics combined, known as the composite score, is 20.8
Sartell students exceeded the national average by almost three points – 23.3. The composite rate average for Minnesota was 21.5.
The following are the scores achieved by Sartell students followed by the statewide averages:
English: Sartell 22.2, statewide 20.4
Mathematics: Sartell, 23.7, statewide 21.5
Reading: Sartell 23.3, statewide 21.8
Science: Sartell 23.3, statewide 21.6
“We have set college and career readiness as a goal for our students,” said Sartell-St. Stephen Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert. “Our teachers are dedicated to providing instruction and curriculum that prepares our students for the post-secondary world. The ACT assessment data is utilized in all subject areas to assist in programming on an individual and school-wide level. We are proud our students consistently perform at high levels and demonstrate a deep commitment to their learning.”
Dennis Dalman
Dalman was born and raised in South St. Cloud, graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School, then graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in English (emphasis on American and British literature) and mass communications (emphasis on print journalism). He studied in London, England for a year (1980-81) where he concentrated on British literature, political science, the history of Great Britain and wrote a book-length study of the British writer V.S. Naipaul. Dalman has been a reporter and weekly columnist for more than 30 years and worked for 16 of those years for the Alexandria Echo Press.
Latest posts by Dennis Dalman (see all)
- Sartell center readies for grand opening - October 5, 2017
- CSB, others mourn loss of Sister O’Connell - October 5, 2017
- Suicide awareness topic of Oct. 11 program - October 5, 2017
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!