Sartell students excel on ACT tests

by Dennis Dalman

The students at Sartell High School achieved excellent scores on the last round of ACT tests (for school year 2016-17), scoring above state and national averages.

The ACT stands for American College Testing. It’s a test that measures the readiness of high-school students to do successful work in college, and many colleges use the scores as one criteria of admission.

The curriculum-based tests cover the topics of English, mathematics, reading and science. The scores can range anywhere from 1 to 36. The average score nationwide of all the four topics combined, known as the composite score, is 20.8

Sartell students exceeded the national average by almost three points – 23.3. The composite rate average for Minnesota was 21.5.

The following are the scores achieved by Sartell students followed by the statewide averages:

English: Sartell 22.2, statewide 20.4

Mathematics: Sartell, 23.7, statewide 21.5

Reading: Sartell 23.3, statewide 21.8

Science: Sartell 23.3, statewide 21.6

“We have set college and career readiness as a goal for our students,” said Sartell-St. Stephen Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert. “Our teachers are dedicated to providing instruction and curriculum that prepares our students for the post-secondary world. The ACT assessment data is utilized in all subject areas to assist in programming on an individual and school-wide level. We are proud our students consistently perform at high levels and demonstrate a deep commitment to their learning.”

