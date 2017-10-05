Sartell center readies for grand opening

by Dennis Dalman

Senior citizens spent time happily at the new Sartell Community Center the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 4, two days after the center unofficially opened.

An official grand opening is expected to take place sometime in mid-October. The time and date will be announced soon.

Wednesday, some of the seniors played vigorous games of pickle ball on the center’s three gyms. Others played games on the tables of the senior center inside the facility, with bright pools of reflected sunshine streaming through the windows, a view of Lake Francis in the near distance. One senior woman did an oil painting of an old-fashioned ship, its sails filled with wind on an ocean.

“I love the center,” said Delmarie Lamb of Sartell, taking a brief break from pickle ball. And then pushing a thumb into the air, she said with a smile, “It’s number one!”

The $11-million center is a huge place with spacious areas flooded with light and with views of the outside through a myriad of large windows. Inside and outside the rooms, there are nooks with plush chairs in which to relax. There are several long bookshelves lined with donated books; there is a drop-off, pick-up locker system for library materials from the St. Cloud-based Great River Regional Library System; there are very spacious community rooms; the senior center; a kids’ playroom; an elevated walking track and locker rooms.

The new building even smells new, somewhat like a new car.

Wednesday, work crews were putting finishing touches on the facility, such as roll-up shades over the windows on the kids’ playroom and in the Liberty Banks Suites Room.

The walking track can be used free by one and all, through the month of October.