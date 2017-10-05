Michelle “Shelly” Mary Coborn, 62

Collegeville Township

Oct. 21, 1954-Oct. 3, 2017

Michelle “Shelly” Mary Coborn died Oct. 3, 2017 at her home in Collegeville Township with her children at her side. Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9 at St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville. The Rev. Gregory Miller, OSB, will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.Visitation will be two hours prior to services Monday at the church in Collegeville. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

