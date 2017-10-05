Michelle ‘Shelly’ Mary Coborn, 62, Collegeville Township

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

Michelle “Shelly” Mary Coborn, 62

Collegeville Township

Oct. 21, 1954-Oct. 3, 2017

Michelle “Shelly” Mary Coborn died Oct. 3, 2017 at her home in Collegeville Township with her children at her side. Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9 at St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville. The Rev. Gregory Miller, OSB, will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.Visitation will be two hours prior to services Monday at the church in Collegeville.  Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Obituary, guestbook and video tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com.

Janelle Von Pinnon

Janelle Von Pinnon

Publisher/CEO at Newsleaders
Von Pinnon has been publishing the St. Joseph Newsleader since 1989, the Sartell-St. Stephen Newsleader since 1995 and the Sauk Rapids-Rice Newsleader since 2015. She graduated from Minnesota State University-Moorhead with degrees in mass communications (with an emphasis on print journalism) and biology. She lives in southeast St. Cloud with her husband and two children.
Janelle Von Pinnon

Latest posts by Janelle Von Pinnon (see all)

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply