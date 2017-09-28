Snoberger eager to help schools grow stronger

by Dennis Dalman

Jeremy Snoberger, the new school-board member, is now the area director for the Central Lakes Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Snoberger was recently voted unanimously to become an interim member of the Sartell-St. Stephen School Board. He will finish the term vacated by Michelle Meyer, who resigned because she and her family are moving from the Sartell area. Snoberger will fill out Meyer’s term, which lasts through next year.

Snoberger has been active in school activities and as a member of the FCA.

He serves on the steering committee for the construction of the new high school in Sartell; he is president of the All-Sports Booster Club for the school district; and served as chair of the 2016 Bond Referendum “Vote Yes for Success” effort, which was successful in passing a $105-million bond for the new high school and improvements at the district’s other school buildings.

As a long-time member of the FCA, Snoberger helped organize “faith huddles” that take place at schools, including another one that will soon take place. Started in 1954, the FCA is the largest Christian sports organization in the world. It unites coaches and athletes at all levels to strengthen their faith in Jesus Christ through ministries, Bible studies, prayer support, mentoring, retreats and other activities.

Snoberger is an owner of Prestige Parking and Valet and North Star Threads.

A native of Lincoln, Neb., Snoberger attended Nebraska Christian College.

Snoberger described a “perfect day” as “sunrise, scripture, basketball nationals in college and the Sartell basketball, football and wrestling state playoffs (my kids).”

An avid reader of the Bible, Snoberger’s favorite verse is John 1:14 – “The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.”

In his application for the school-district board position, Snoberger wrote this:

“I have fallen in love with the work I have done with the new (school) facilities and the vision of the district as a whole. I am a big-picture guy and I see the larger scope of things well, so I look forward to being a part of guiding, supporting and leading the way as our district grows and develops.”

Snoberger’s wife, Nicole, is a fifth-grade teacher of reading, writing and math in Albany. They have three children.