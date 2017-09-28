Rays of Hope Walk set for Oct. 7

by Dennis Dalman

editor@thenewsleaders.com

Everyone is invited to take part in the first Rays of Hope 5k walk, which will take place Saturday, Oct. 7 in Sartell in memory of children who have died, including Brianna Kruzel, a Sartell woman who died unexpectedly at home at the age of 18 in 2013.

The fundraising walk is hosted by “What Would Bri Do Inc.,” a non-profit organization started by Kruzel’s parents and friends to raise money for good local causes.

The walk will begin at the Angel of Hope sculpture by Lake Francis in Sartell, a statue installed with money raised by What Would Bri Do Inc. The angel is a place where people from the area can gather to grieve and to remember the loss of their loved ones.

The Rays of Hope 5k Walk will raise funds to support the candlelight vigil at the angel statue. In addition, some of the money raised will be used to maintain the Angel of Hope garden.

Walkers will have a chance to purchase a remembrance sign. Each will have on it a photo of a loved one who has passed on, along with a message to be placed along the path the day of the walk.

People who plan to walk and buy a sign can do so on www.WWBDinc.org. A printable registration form is available at that site for those who would prefer to mail in their registrations.

Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to WWBD Inc., 334 Pine Ridge Road, Sartell, Minn. 56377 or online at www.WWBDinc.org.

The following is information about the details of the Rays of Hope Walk.

Registration will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at the brand-new Sartell Community Center near the start of the walk. It is located at 850 19th St. S. off Pinecone Road. Family activities will take place from 8:30-10 a.m. A remembrance ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. by the Angel of Hope statue, and the walk will start at 10:30 a.m.

In case of inclement weather, the walk will take place on the elevated walking track inside the community center.

There are registration fees for the walk; children under 12 are free. Each registration includes a free T-shirt.