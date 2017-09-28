Folks share time, talent on Day of Caring

photo by Carolyn Bertsch
Jon Legg of Sartell was in good spirits Sept. 21 as he worked to help landscape a garden at the Boy Scout building in Sartell. Legg, an employee of Nahan Printing of St. Cloud, was one of a team of co-workers who was assisting local non-profits with tasks as part of the United Way of Central Minnesota’s Day of Caring.

photo by Carolyn Bertsch
Erik Boelz of Sartell paints the walls of the Central Minnesota Council on Aging Sept. 21. Boelz, an employee of Eich Motors in St. Cloud, was participating with co-workers in the United Way of Central Minnesota’s Day of Caring.

photo by Carolyn Bertsch
A group makes tie blankets Sept. 21 at Oak Ridge Elementary School. The blankets will be donated to Anna Marie’s Alliance and were part of the United Way of Central Minnesota’s Day of Caring. From left to right are Keri Lezmeier of St. Cloud and a CDI employee; Julianna Silva, 8, of Sartell; and Jasmine Garcia, 8, of Rice.

photo by Carolyn Bertsch
Veronica Villeneuve of Sartell, a UBS Financial employee, chats with Mary and Willie Schreifels Sept. 21 at a fall festival event at Country Manor in Sartell. Volunteers pitched in to play games and serve food and beverages to residents in conjunction with the United Way of Central Minnesota’s Day of Caring.

Carolyn Bertsch
