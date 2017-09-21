Millstream Arts Fest this weekend

Millstream Arts Festival will offer free, supervised bike-corral services by St. John’s Preparatory National Honor Society students for those who wish to cycle to the festival. The corral will be located near the information booth. The event will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 and includes juried art, music, food and activities for all. Food-shelf donations welcome at the info booth. For more information, visit millstreamartsfestival.org.

Frantober Fest set this weekend

St. Francis Xavier will host Frantober Fest this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23 and 24. Saturday events being at 8:30 a.m. and include a kids’ 1k fun run, a 5k/10k walk/run and Mass at 4 p.m. followed by activities until 9 p.m. including food, inflatable games for kids of all ages, face painting, wacky hair and pay-to-play games. Sunday events include a waffle breakfast from 8:30 a.m.-noon and a grand raffle at noon. A silent auction closes at 1 p.m. All events held on church grounds at 219 Second St. N., Sartell. To register for race or for more information, visit frannyflyer.eventbrite.com.

Athletic Hall of Fame events set Sept. 29

This year’s Sartell High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be held Friday, Sept. 29. The inductees will be honored at a school pepfest on Friday and then will be inducted at the public banquet and induction ceremony at Blackberry Ridge Golf Course and Event Center (4 p.m. social hour, with banquet being served at 4:45 p.m. Induction will be held after the meal). Tickets are available for purchase for friends and family in the SHS Activities Office or call 320-656-3717. The inductees will also be introduced at halftime of the Sartell-Sauk Rapids football game; game starts at 7:30 p.m.

2017 Inductees include the following: Mark Guggenberger, class of 1979; Kelly (Sauer) Collins, class of 1993; Katie (Schlangen) Oistad, class of 2006; Maggie Bryant, class of 2008; Travis Lewellyn, class of 2008; Andrea (Whitney) Fritz, class of 2010; Andrew Deters, class of 2011; Coach Jeff Kellerman; and Distinguished Service Award to Keith Yapp.

Faith Formation to be held Oct. 9

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church invites those looking for a faith community to bring a friend, spouse or family member and join pastoral associate Deb Rudolph for a casual, no-commitment conversation from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9 in the Gathering Place at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 219 Second St. N., Sartell. Enter Door E. The church is also registering youth formation for grades 1-10. For more information, call 320-252-8761 or 320-282-2488 or visit stfrancissartell.org.

League of Minnesota seeks ‘Mayor for a Day’ apps



The League of Minnesota Cities is now accepting entries for the 2017 “Mayor for a Day” essay contest. Essays are due Friday, Oct. 13.

This year’s contest invites Minnesota students who will be in the fourth, fifth or sixth grades this school year to answer this question: If you were mayor for a day, what would you do to show people that local governments are good places to work?

The League will select three winners who will each be awarded $100. Winning essays will be published in Minnesota Cities magazine.

To download an entry form and view contest rules, visit www.lmc.org/mayorforaday.

Walk-in flu clinics set for enrolled vets

The St. Cloud VA Medical Center will host flu shots from 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3 and from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4 in Building 96; from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28 and from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 10, 17, 24 and 31 in Building 1; and from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 10-31. The St. Cloud facility is located at 4801 Veterans Drive, St. Cloud.

People with disabilities may apply for deer-hunting opportunity Anyone with a physical disability has until Oct. 15 to apply for a special deer hunt offered through Midwest Outdoors Unlimited. The hunts will take place at Stearns County’s Rockville Park and Nature Preserve and Spring Hill County Park in November of 2017. Midwest Outdoors Unlimited will select hunters for each of the hunts and supervise the hunts. Each hunter will be accompanied by a volunteer while in the park. Hunters will be allowed to use shotguns and muzzle loaders. Applications can be obtained through the website at www.midwestoutdoorsunlimited.com, by calling 320-260-6023 or by calling the Stearns County Park office at 320-255-6172. Applications may also be picked up at the park office located at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve, 1802 CR 137, Waite Park.

Furniture program seeks donations

No child should sleep on the floor. You can help by donating gently used items to help out a low-income family in need. Items accepted include the following: couches, love seats, lamps, recliners, rockers, kitchen tables and chairs, end tables, night stands, dressers and complete bed sets (no king). Furniture with rips, stains, rust, tears or mold cannot be accepted. Tax receipts and pick up is available. Contact the Community Furniture Program at 320-656-9004.

WACOSA needs volunteers

WACOSA is looking for volunteers to help in a variety of ways. Volunteers will assist in projects to enhance the quality of the environment for the benefit of clients such as painting, landscaping, gardens, patio design and care. Volunteers are also needed to assist with vehicle checks and care to insure safe and comfortable transportation for staff members and clients. WACOSA empowers more than 500 adults with disabilities in central Minnesota by helping them to reach their fullest potential, offer business solutions and build community. Most services are related to skill-building and work opportunities. Contact Andrea Harrell, WACOSA volunteer and curriculum coordinator, at 320-257-5188 or aharrell@wacosa.org.

RSVP want volunteers to engage, connect, involve

The Greater St. Cloud Area RSVP engages men and women aged 55 or better in meaningful volunteer opportunities at more than 200 human-service agencies throughout the community. We are seeking compassionate volunteers in a variety of positions, including many roles with flexible commitments. RSVP staff will work with you to cater your volunteer schedule so it fulfills your needs and has a positive impact on your community. Contact RSVP at 320-255-7295 or rsvp@ci.stcloud.mn.us.