Aug. 13

6:44 a.m. Medical. Fifth Street N. Officers were dispatched for a report of a 10-year-old male seizing. Officers arrived on scene and met with the child, who was no longer seizing. An officer observed the child’s speech was muffled but within a few minutes began to normalize. The officer asked the child to do the ABCs and the child did them without issue. Gold Cross ambulance arrived on scene and assessed the patient; he was cleared and not transported.

11:11 p.m. Traffic stop. 15th Street S. While on routine patrol, an officer observed a vehicle traveling south on Pinecone Road S. without tail lights. The officer caught up to the vehicle as it pulled into the Pine Lodge Apartments and proceeded to stop it for the violation. Upon speaking with the female driver, the officer learned she had just bought the vehicle a couple days ago. When asked about insurance the female stated she didn’t have any, believing she had a 10-day grace period. The officer advised the driver she had to have insurance on the vehicle before it can be driven further.

Aug. 14

9:02 a.m. Medical. 520 First St. N.E. An officer was dispatched to Country Manor Health Care Center for a report of a 96-year-old female who had fallen. The officer arrived on scene and found the female patient in her resident room with staff present. The female was complaining of left shoulder pain; the officer also observed two small cuts on the back of her head. Gold Cross arrived on scene and the officer assisted as necessary. The female was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital.

1:16 p.m. Welfare check. 21st Avenue N. An officer was dispatched to check the welfare of an elderly female party who had recently been discharged from the hospital. The complainant stated she was unable to get ahold of the elderly female by phone. The officer arrived on scene and made contact with the elderly female. She was on oxygen but appeared in good spirits and stated everything was fine. The officer made contact with the complainant and advised her of his findings.

Aug. 15

12:41 a.m. DWI. Pinecone Road S./Second Street S. An officer was dispatched for a report of a possibly impaired driver in the 100 block of Pinecone Road S. The officer arrived in the area and located the vehicle. The officer followed the driver and observed driving conduct consistent with an impaired driver. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Upon speaking with the driver, the officer observed odors of alcohol. The officer conducted field sobriety testing on the driver and the driver failed all testing. The driver was placed under arrest for fourth-degree DWI and was transported to the Stearns County Jail without incident.

6:17 p.m. Warrant. Fifth Avenue N. While on routine patrol, an officer ran an NCIC check on a vehicle. The officer discovered the registered owner had a warrant out for his arrest. The officer recognized the vehicle to be parked in front of a residence within the city routinely. The officer drove by the residence, observed the wanted male party out in the yard, made contact with the male and advised him of his warrant. The male was placed under arrest and transported to the Stearns County Jail without incident.

10:42 p.m. Burglary in progress. Second Avenue N.E. Officers were dispatched to a report of a possible burglary in progress. The complainant stated he observed flashlights in the garage area and around the residence. Officers arrived in the area undetected and formed a perimeter. An officer observed a flashlight in the driveway of the residence and made contact with a male party. The male stated it was his father’s residence and he was filling a water tank. Nothing appeared to be out of place. The officer called the owner of the residence and left a voicemail advising of the contact at his residence. The owner was advised to call if there was any problems.

Aug. 16

11:20 a.m. Traffic stop. 300 block of Riverside Avenue S. An officer was running stationary radar when she observed a vehicle approach from the rear at a high rate of speed. The officer took rear radar of the vehicle and received a reading of 47 mph in a posted 30-mph zone. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The officer made contact with the driver and told her the reason for the stop. The driver admitted to speeding and provided the officer with valid license and proof of insurance. The officer issued the driver a citation for speed. The citation was explained and the driver was released.

7:54 p.m. Stabbing. Fourth Street N.E. Officers were dispatched for a report of a stabbing. The male complainant was reporting to dispatch that his girlfriend stabbed him. Officers arrived on scene and found the male party outside the residence. Officers observed several stab wounds on his upper abdomen. Gold Cross arrived on scene and transported the male to the St. Cloud Hospital. Officers located the female inside the residence and placed her under arrest. She was transported to the Benton County Jail without incident.

Aug. 17

8:58 a.m. Medical. Sundance Road. An officer was dispatched for a report of a 47-year-old male with back and head pain. The officer arrived on scene and made contact with the male patient. He stated he was having difficulty moving due to the pain. The officer took medical history and monitored his condition until Gold Cross arrived on scene. The officer then assisted with loading the patient for transport to the St. Cloud Hospital.

9:18 p.m. Medial. Oak Pond Drive. Offices were dispatched for a report of a 79-year-old female experiencing difficulty breathing. Officers arrived on scene and observed the patient to be conscious and breathing. A personal care assistant was present and providing care. Officers gathered patient information from the female’s daughter. Gold Cross arrived on scene and officers assisted with loading the patient for transport.