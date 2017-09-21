REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 748

AUG. 21, 2017

DISTRICT SERVICE CENTER BOARD ROOM

The regular school board meeting of Independent School District 748 was called to order at 5 p.m. by Vice Chair Jason Nies. Members present: Nies; Pamela Raden, clerk; Mary McCabe, director; Lesa Kramer, director; and Jeff Schwiebert, superintendent. Members absent: Patrick Marushin, treasurer.

A motion was made by Raden and seconded by McCabe to APPROVE THE AGENDA WITH THE FOLLOWING AMENDMENTS add to personnel omnibus – Kathryn (Gasser) Young and add to resignations – Erin Hoffman. All in favor. Motion carried.

A motion was made by Kramer and seconded by McCabe to APPROVE CONSENT ITEMS A-D AS PRESENTED BELOW. All in favor. Motion carried.

a. Minutes of the regular school board meeting held on July 17, 2017

Minutes of the closed work session held on July 20, 2017

b. Checks in the amount of $2,501,973.20 as presented:

General Fund 1,973,400.12

Food Service Fund 22,708.20

Transportation Fund 52,489.09

Community Service Fund 28,601.51

Capital Expenditure Fund 408,906.14

Summer Rec Agency Fund 15,868.14

Check numbers 168587 – 168890

Receipts in the amount of $2,093,029.59 as presented:

General Fund 1,488,581.59

Food Service Fund 4,363.89

Transportation Fund 11,359.92

Community Service Fund 33,975.18

Capital Expenditure Fund 15,983.75

Building Fund 89,247.00

Debt Service Fund 443,403.26

Summer Rec Agency Fund 6,115.00

Receipts 43601 – 43656

Wire transfers in the amount of $26,674.87 as presented:

General Fund 25,859.50

Food Service Fund 104.50

Community Service Fund 113.07

Summer Rec Agency Fund 597.80

Wire transfers 201700009-201700014

Building Fund Checks in the amount of $2,832,200.19 as presented:

Building Fund 2,832,200.19

Check numbers 600077 to 600097

c. Accept the following donations:

St. Stephen Firefighter’s Relief Assn, Oak Ridge Elementary, $100, playground;

Sartell-St. Stephen Education Foundation, ISD #748, $100, new-staff orientation;

Sartell-St. Stephen Education Foundation, ISD #748, $100, all-staff breakfast;

Sabres All Sport Booster Club, Sartell High School, $1,482, strength and conditioning coach; Pine Meadow PTO Elementary, Pine Meadow Elementary School, $599.28, classroom supplies; Pine Meadow PTO Elementary, Pine Meadow Elementary School, $589.63, art sketchbooks; Pine Meadow PTO Elementary, Pine Meadow Elementary School, $3.870, iPads for art room; Pine Meadow PTO Elementary, Pine Meadow Elementary School, $521.40, books; Pine Meadow PTO Elementary, Pine Meadow Elementary School, $2,167.20, family events; Pine Meadow PTO Elementary, Pine Meadow Elementary School, $999.99, climbing wall.

d. Accept the resignation of Ruth Campbell, ORE, student supervisor, 8/1/17; Tessa Hager, PME, student supervisor, 8/1/17; John Evenson, Transportation, bus driver, 8/15/17; Jessica Kinkaid, ORE, student supervisor, 8/1/17; Bonnie Mehr, PME, student supervisor, 8/1/17; Paul Plombon, SHS, para, 8/28/17; Becky Pomeroy, SMS, student supervisor, 8/1/17; Erin Hoffman, SMS , SPED teacher, 8/9/17. Accept the retirement of Judy Ohman, PME, student supervisor, 8/15/17.

Student Representative Report: Nicholas Juntunen and Tristen Nies, student representatives

No report.

Architect Report on Building Process:

Senior Project Manager Robbie Schultz and Project Manager Lee Gruen reported Pine Meadow and the Middle School have obtained certificates of occupancy and Oak Ridge’s will be coming soon. Bids from bid package three for the New High School are currently being reviewed.

Superintendent Report: Jeff Schwiebert, superintendent

Superintendent Schwiebert provided a glance ahead for the week before school starts; new certified staff will have their first workshop, all staff will attend the welcome-back breakfast and complete ALICE, BBP and Safe School training. Work will begin on 27th Street N. on Aug. 28. Aug 22 is the new- family night meeting and all families have been mailed transportation-route-notification cards. He, along with Director Kramer, held a meeting with the subcommittee of the Sartell Park Board about field use. Thanks to the human resource, custodial, grounds and transportation for their exceptional work this summer.

School Board Committee Report:

No report

A motion was made by McCabe and seconded by Nies to APPROVE #1-18:

New Employees/Changes:

Robert Christensen, SHS, para, $16.42/hour, RIV, S1, 7 hours/day, new position, 8/29/2017; Allison Dehne, SHS, para, $16.42/hour, RIV, S1, 7 hours/day, replacing Paul Plombon, 8/29/2017; Beverly Donabauer, SHS, food service worker, $14.18/hour, RI, S1, 3 hours/day, replacing Traci Schuneman, 8/24/2017; Sandy Hommerding-Trettel, PME, cashier, $15.07/hour, RI, S2, 3 hours/day, replacing Kristin Will, 8/29/2017; Neshaw Houg, SMS, para, $17.68/hour, RIV, S2, 7 hours/day, replacing Joyce O’Hara, 8/29/2017; Carrie Kadoun, ORE, para, $16.42/hour, RIV, S1, 6.25 hours/day, replacing Brian Nord, 8/29/2017; Amelia Klemp, SMS, junior high girls’ swim, $2,321 (6.35 percent), BS1 ($36,559), replacing Mackenzie Lecy, 8/28/2017; James Michaud, SHS, interim activities director, $360/day, replacing John Ross, 8/1/2017; Joyce O’Hara, SHS, para, $21.87/hour, RIV, S6, 7 hours/day, new position, 8/29/2017; Amber Rohlik, SHS, cashier, $14.18/hour, R1, S1, replacing Sandy Robatcek, 8/21/2017; Jacob Sailor, SHS, ninth-grade football coach (outside funded), $3,053 (8.35 percent), BS 1 ($36,559), replacing Jarek Kunz, 8/23/2017; Jacob Sailor, SHS, fall strength coach (outside funded), $1,287 (3.35 percent), BS 3 ($38,426), replacing Noel Meyer, 8/23/2017; Traci Schuneman, SHS, server, $17.04/hour, R1, S5, 3 hours/day, replacing Jennifer Brix, 8/29/2017; James Trettel, SMS, food service worker, $14.18/hour, R1, S1, 3 hours/day, replacing Breonna Samuels, 8/29/2017; Kathryn (Gasser) Young, SHS, ninth-grade girls’ volleyball, $3,287 (8.35 percent), BS 4 (39,360), correct rate of pay, 8/14/2017.

Leaves of Absence:

Gena Larson, SMS, SPED, LOA, 1/2/18-3/12/18; Ariel Torborg, SHS, Technology, LOA, 17-18 school year; Shannon Zinken, SMS, school counselor, LOA, 12/23/17-3/5/18.

All in favor. Motion carried.

A motion was made by Kramer and seconded by McCabe to APPROVE SUPERINTENDENT JEFF SCHWIEBERT ANNUAL APPRAISAL. All in favor. Motion carried.

A motion was made by Raden and seconded by Kramer to APPROVE 10-YEAR LONG-TERM FACILITY- MAINTENANCE REVENUE- AND EXPENSE-PROJECTION PLAN. All in favor. Motion carried.

A motion was made by McCabe and seconded by Kramer to APPROVE TRUTH-IN-TAXATION (TNT) HEARING DATE OF DEC. 18, 2017 AT 6 P.M. LOCATED AT SARTELL HIGH SCHOOL MEDIA CENTER. All in favor. Motion carried.

Schedule Work Session and Committee Meetings:

Future Board Meeting – Sept. 18 @ District Service Center – 7 p.m.

School Board Appointment Process Bid Package 3 Approval/Interviews – Tuesday Aug. 29 @ District Service Center – 6:45 p.m.



Committee assignments were reviewed.

A motion to ADJOURN THE MEETING AT 5:30 p.m. was made by Raden and seconded by McCabe. All in favor. Motion carried.

/s/ Pamela Raden, clerk

Publish: Sept. 22, 2017