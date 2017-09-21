LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY/ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION

STATE OF MINNESOTA

Pursuant to Chapter 322C, Minnesota Statutes, the undersigned, who is or will be conducting or transacting a commercial business in the State of Minnesota under a limited liability company, hereby certifies:

1. The limited liability name under which the business is or will be conducted is: Thermal Solutions, LLC.

2. The registered office and agents, if any at that office: Curtis J. Louks, 410 Elena Lane, St. Joseph, Minn. 56374.

3. Duration: Perpetual.

4. Organizer: Curtis J. Louks, 410 Elena Lane, St. Joseph, Minn. 56374.

I certify I am authorized to sign this certificate and I further certify I understand by signing this certificate, I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Minnesota Statutes section 609.48 as if I had signed this certificate under oath.

Dated: Sept. 3, 2017

Filed: Sept. 10, 2017

/s/ Curtis J. Louks, organizer

Publish: Sept. 22 and 29, 2017