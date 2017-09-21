Sept. 22

Jill and Jeff Waytashek of Sartell announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindsey Jill, to Theodore Baldwin Brown, son of Juli Baldwin Brown and Bill Brown of Dallas, Texas.

Waytashek attended Sartell High School and graduated from the College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph. Brown attended Highland Park High School, Dallas, and graduated from St. Edward’s University, Austin, Texas. Both are graduates of the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

Waytashek is employed by Jefferson County as a deputy district attorney. Brown is employed as a real estate attorney by Moye White LLP, Denver.

An Oct. 7 wedding is planned in Denver.

 

 

 

