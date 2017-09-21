Dog park grand opening set for Sept. 25

by Cori Hilsgen

news@thenewsleaders.com

A grand opening will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25 at the newly completed dog park in Millstream Park in St. Joseph.

Matt Killam, St. Joseph city council member and park board liaison, said the first phase of the park is complete except for planting more trees and installation of fire hydrants. The public-works department will install the fire hydrants. Four mature river-birch and four pine trees will be added to the park.

Phase one included one acre of five-foot-high black fencing, two maple trees, a cement picnic table on a 16-by-20-foot paver area, a large donor sign, doggy poo bags, a donation box and a double-door gate area with wood chips.

According to Killam, phase one of the park cost about $15,000. The St. Joseph Park Board approved and provided $10,000 for the project. The other $5,000 came from individuals, service organizations and company donations.

Without the help of some of the companies involved with the park, the cost would have been close to $20,000.

Killam said donations are welcome for phase two of the park, which will include water access and a steel-roof shelter overhang for the pavers area. The estimated cost for phase two is $10,000.

A third phase to the project would be an expansion of a small-dogs area for the park.

The estimated costs for phase two and three could change with time. The phases depend on donations and usage of the park.

Guests are welcome to bring their dogs to the grand-opening event, which is being coordinated by the park board.

The grand opening will honor donators to the park and will be a time for dogs and people to socialize and explore the park. Water, juice and treats for owners and dogs will be provided at the event.

Killam, who has been working on the dog park for more than three years, has two dogs – an English bull dog named Koko and a Japanese Chin/Pekinese named Raider.

“I want to thank all the donors for helping the project become a success,” Killam said. “I would like to acknowledge Mary Bruno, Mary Munden, John Anderson and Terry Thene on their dedication to the project. The park will be an addition to a wonderful park system in St. Joseph. This was one of the greatest wants from the citizens and I am glad to see it come to life.”