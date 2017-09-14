Students rally in support of DACA ‘Dreamers’

by Dennis Dalman

A tweet by President Donald Trump and a related announcement by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions sparked protests and rallies nationwide, including a peaceful rally by 15 Sartell High School students.

The decisions from Washington, D.C. focused on the DACA program, and Attorney General Sessions announced it is no longer the law. Trump, however, seemed to soften his stance in later tweets and now apparently thinks the U.S. Congress should either amend or improve the DACA law.

There seems to be some bipartisan interest in doing just that.

The 15 students decided to cut out on their 2 p.m. classes and march with picket signs from the high school west to Pinecone Road where they walked south along the sidewalk to the Pine Meadow Elementary School area.

The signs they carried included messages such as “Defend DACA” and “Save our Dreamers” and “800,000” (the number of enrollees – also known as “Dreamers” in the DACA program).

DACA, which stands for Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals, was initiated by President Barack Obama in 2012. It allows undocumented children brought to the United States to qualify for provisional status, with strict criteria. They are allowed to live, work and attend schools in the United States, for two-year renewable increments, without fear of being deported.

The rally at Sartell High School began with a flurry of messages on social media the morning of the first day of school, Sept. 6. Aidan Speckhard, one of the rally participants, said students had discussed the DACA issue that morning in some classes and then began sharing thoughts via social media. Many, he said, agreed to participate in a walk-out and rally, although only 15 did show up.

School officials, aware of the plans, told students a walk-out would be considered an unexcused absence, but those who chose to take part in the walk-out and rally decided to do it anyway as a means of bringing attention to the DACA issue – that up to 800,000 Americans could possibly face deportation sometime in the future if the U.S. Congress does not take action to save all or part of DACA.

Sartell-St. Stephen School District Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert did not allow media access to the rallying students on school property, although he told media reporters they could, if they wish, interview students off school property.

Schwiebert called the students’ rally an example of “civil disobedience,” of protesting or disobeying a law that participants consider unjust. Schwiebert later said the students responded very well in the situation.

Schwiebert said the students’ parents would be notified of their unexcused absences from the 2 p.m. classes.

As they walked along Pinecone Road with their signs and banner, some motorists honked or gestured approval, and some stopped to tell the students “Thank you.” Others, however, frowned or gave disapproving gestures as they drove past.

Speckhard said he and fellow ralliers hope they helped make people aware of DACA and its “Dreamers.”

“About 100 students showed interest in joining the rally, but teachers or classmates probably discouraged them from taking part,” Speckard said. “We decided to hold the walk-out/rally on the first day of school to make our statement stronger. Our only purpose was to spread awareness (of the DACA issue).”

More about DACA

DACA protects young undocumented residents from impending deportation. Most of them originated from Mexico or Central American countries and were brought to the United States by parents or relatives when they were young children.

President Barack Obama started DACA June 15, 2012 by executive order.

To qualify for DACA status, applicants must have been brought to the United States before the age of 16. They had to be under the age of 31 on June 15, 2012 (the date DACA began). They must have a high-school diploma or GED equivalency, still be in school or honorably discharged from the U.S. military. (There is a provision, unrelated to DACA, that allows some undocumented residents to serve in the U.S. Army.) Recipients are vetted and cannot have a criminal record.

DACA does not confer U.S. citizenship. It allows recipients to stay in the U.S. for two-year increments as long as they pay taxes and keep a clean record. Applications for DACA status must be renewed every two years with a $495 application fee.

DACA people are dubbed “Dreamers.” They work in every category: the service industry, mechanical engineering, computer technology, first-responders, medical personnel, teaching, construction – virtually every field. A good many of them have college degrees, including master’s and doctorates.

Current DACA recipients have until Oct. 5 to re-apply for their status, but new applications will not be accepted, at least until the U.S. Congress resolves the issue. Congress has the power to do away with DACA altogether, to enact it as is or to enact a similar program with similar provisions.

Those who oppose DACA as is, such as Trump and Sessions, believe Obama abused his presidential powers in creating the law. Many also believe DACA is a form of amnesty for undocumented residents and it will be expanded in future to cover people who were adults when they entered or stayed on in the United States illegally. Some also argue DACA “Dreamers” take jobs away from American citizens.

Supporters of DACA maintain the 800,000 or so recipients are a boost to the U.S. economy by working, paying taxes and spending billions of dollars that ultimately create more jobs. Many studies show the effect of DACA people “taking jobs” from others is not true because of a widely varied economy and that, in the larger picture, DACA is a plus for both job creation and the overall economy.

Tweets, statements

During his campaign Donald Trump promised to end DACA, which he said is “unconstitutional.” But he has wavered many times on the question and has expressed sympathy for DACA enrollees.

Pressure mounted on President Trump from many Republican state officials to rescind DACA, with some threatening legal action to get rid of it.

In one tweet, Trump wrote: “Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA!”

Many interpreted that message to mean Trump wants Congress to deal with the issue, to put the ball in its court.

Later, on Sept. 7, Trump tweeted this:

“For all of those (DACA) (who) are concerned about your status during the six-month period, you have nothing to worry about – No action!”

He also tweeted the following: “I think the Dreamers are terrific.”

When all the tweets are added up and compared, most political observers say it seems likely Trump is hoping Congress will come up with a fair plan that would allow the DACA program to continue in one form or another.