St. Joseph to apply for homeowner, commercial rehab funding

Submitted news release

The city of St. Joseph will submit a preliminary proposal to the Department of Employment and Economic Development requesting funding to fix up homes. The Central Minnesota Housing Partnership has been asked by the city to compile and submit the proposal for the Small Cities Development Program, which is due Nov. 9.

Funding is being requested to assist homeowners in the Cloverdale Estates Addition and the area between Southeast Fifth and Seventh avenues and Baker Street E. to the north side of Able Street E. The Small Cities Development Program can provide 0 percent deferred, forgivable loans to assist homeowners in completing needed repairs to include: new roofing, siding, windows and doors, as well as mechanical and electrical updates.

As part of the preliminary proposal, the CMHP must show residents are interested in the program.

“It’s really the important aspect of the preliminary proposal…showing residents are going to utilize the funding” says Ed Zimny, CMHP’s program manager. “Myself or city staff can say there is a need for this program, but unless residents themselves show an interest, a proposal will have a hard time getting funded.”

All homeowners interested in the program are encouraged to complete a homeowner survey, which will be mailed out in the near future to those addresses in the prospective target areas. Any questions about the program or surveys can be directed to Ed Zimny at CMHP Inc. Zimny can be reached at 320-258-0673 or via e-mail to ed@cmhp.net.