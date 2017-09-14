Michaud cherishes soccer-playing memories

by Dennis Dalman

In his 12 years of playing soccer, Dylan Michaud’s favorite memory is the time two years ago when his Sartell High School varsity team whipped St. Cloud Apollo, giving the Sabres a chance to play in the state tournament.

Unfortunately, they didn’t win at state. Breck defeated them in their first game. Nonetheless, making it to state was a thrill for Michaud, a sophomore at the time – a thrill he said he would never forget.

Michaud plays centermid for the Sabres.

Now a senior, Michaud, is looking forward to the fall season. Practice started Aug. 14. Through it all, Michaud has got to be very careful, constantly tweaking an injury to his left ankle he suffered in his sophomore year.

“It was a high ankle sprain,” Michaud said. “So I tweak it every day now. I tape it up so it’s nice and secure every time before I play. And I tend to favor that ankle so I kick a lot more with my right foot instead. I switch it up.”

This season the Sabres’ soccer team will play as many as 20 games. The first game, against the Alexandria Area team, took place Aug. 29 at Sartell-St. Stephen High School.

Being a centermid is a bit like being a football quarterback, Michaud said.

“I’m in the middle of the field, and everything goes through that center so I’m kept really busy trying to help fellow players or trying to block the ball from the other team. It requires a lot of running. It’s really physical and can be very exhausting work.”

The son of Shelly and John Michaud, Dylan was raised in Sartell. His love for soccer seems to have been inborn. He began playing the sport in third grade, partly inspired by his older brother, Matt, now 19, who also excelled in soccer.

“Well, I’m a good runner, and I like running, that’s half of it,” Michaud said, explaining why he loves the game. “Also I like playing with my buddies, and the game is a lot of fun. It can be exhausting, but it’s fun.”

Michaud also credits his coach for his love of the game.

“I really enjoy coach Matt Hager,” he said. “He’s a really good coach. It’s fun to play for him and for Sartell, and I will never forget my high-school soccer experiences.”

Sports seem to run in the Michaud family. Mother Shelly played volleyball; father John played hockey, golf and tennis; stepsister Isabel plays soccer. Michaud also has an older stepsister, Ashley.

In the winter, Michaud loves to play hockey. For relaxation, he likes to hang out with his friends and spend time on the Mississippi at his grandparents’ place or at lakeside with friends whose families own cabins.

Michaud’s favorite academic subject is world history. After graduation, he plans to attend a four-year college, play college soccer and study some aspect of business.

Varsity members

The members of the Sartell Sabres Boys Soccer Team, as listed on the Minnesota State High School League website, are the following:

Grade 12

Mo Alkhatib, Alex DelCastillo, Ben Elness, Cole Jurek, Connor Kalthoff, Michaud, Eric Minnerath, Tristen Nies, Mac Perty, Cole Schroers, Lukas Spanier and Cody Steffes.

Grade 11

Austin Adelman.

Grade 9

Zachary Boetz, Brandon De La Rosa, Jared Engelkes, John Engelkes, Beau Garman, Ethan Gohmann, Evan Guffy, Connor Hacker, Clayton Kaiser, Parker Kalthoff, Brandon Kempenich, Tavian Kounlabout, William Magarian, Steve Petzoid, Simon Sanborn, Nicholas Sanderson, Ethan Schroers, Carter Sharp, Carter Trombley and Josiah Wolters.

contributed photo

Dylan Michaud