Marietta Haeg Schwartz, 55, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, a Minnesota farm girl at heart, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 6, 2017 at Winchester (Mass.) Hospital. With a quiet strength, she was genuine, unassuming and always true to herself.

Survivors include the following: her sons, Graham Schwartz of Atlanta, and Ian Schwartz of Fort Hood, Texas; her parents: Eileen and Richard Haeg of Collegeville; brothers: Gregory and wife Megan, Daniel, Christopher and Timothy and wife Kelly, all of Collegeville, and Benedict and wife Claire of Sauk Centre; former husband, Eric Schwartz of Marblehead, Massachusetts; and nieces Cecilia, Carl, Vivian, Francis, Stephanie, Nicholas, Madeline, Hanna and Thomas.

Her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at St. John’s Abbey Church, 2900 Abbey Plaza, Collegeville. Visitation will take place an hour prior. Burial will be in the St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery in Collegeville.