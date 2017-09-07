Sudden storm downs tree

contributed photo
Mike Stoebe of Sartell took this photo on Labor Day, Sept. 4 of a downed pine tree on 27th Street in Sartell just east of CR 1. A work crew arrived on the scene shortly after to fix the downed power lines. A sudden flurry of rain and wind ripped through the area starting at about 3 p.m. that day.

Dennis Dalman

editor@thenewsleaders.com

Dalman was born and raised in South St. Cloud, graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School, then graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in English (emphasis on American and British literature) and mass communications (emphasis on print journalism). He studied in London, England for a year (1980-81) where he concentrated on British literature, political science, the history of Great Britain and wrote a book-length study of the British writer V.S. Naipaul. Dalman has been a reporter and weekly columnist for more than 30 years and worked for 16 of those years for the Alexandria Echo Press.
