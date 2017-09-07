Rain doesn’t ruin St. Stephen festival

by Dennis Dalman

A beautiful morning – warm with brisk, cool breezes – attracted thousands of people to the annual St. Stephen Catholic Parish Labor Day Fall Festival.

Although a sudden rain brought some soggy moments, it didn’t drench the festival, and people with mostly wet-but-carefree attitudes pursued their pleasant activities the rest of the day.

The festival offered and delivered something for everyone, including bingo, kiddie games, inflatables, a chicken-and-ham dinner, homemade pies, a beer stand, lots of variety of foods, face-painting, a farmers’ market, a cake walk, a plant sale, a grand raffle, a country-style auction and live music all afternoon.