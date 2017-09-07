Rain doesn’t ruin St. Stephen festival

photo by Dennis Dalman
This fearsome face-painting tiger (aka Wyatt Paggen of St. Stephen) devours a burger Sept. 4 at the St. Stephen Catholic Parish Fall Festival. The event attracted thousands of people for a variety of events on a beautiful warm day with cool breezes, and although rain suddenly interrupted the festivities, everyone carried on and had a good time.
photo by Dennis Dalman
It was love at first sight for siblings Gracie and Anson Panek when they spied “Shorty,” sitting on the lap of Dave Mockenhaupt at the St. Stephen Catholic Parish Festival Sept. 4.
photo by Dennis Dalman
Riding in style on the shoulders of father Dan, Megan Maciej of Bowlus has a bird’s-eye view of the St. Stephen Catholic Parish Fall Festival.
photo by Dennis Dalman
A group of family and friends shoots the breeze happily at the St. Stephen Catholic Parish Festival Sept. 4. The long-time annual event was a roaring success, despite an interlude of early-afternoon rain.
photo by Dennis Dalman
Bingo is always a crowd-pleaser at the St. Stephen Catholic Parish Festival, and this year’s event, Sept. 4, was no exception.
photo by Dennis Dalman
A mainly elderly crowd groove on the lively polka music of the JJ’s Band at the annual St. Stephen Parish Festival Sept. 4. The popular festival, which attracts thousands every year, was a smash hit despite a sudden interruption of an early-afternoon rain.
photo by Dennis Dalman
Burgers, burgers and more and more burgers were the order of the day at the St. Stephen Catholic Parish Festival Sept. 4. Despite an early afternoon rain, the event attracted one of the biggest crowds in its history.
photo by Dennis Dalman
Paige Schleper of St. Joseph puts plenty of condiments on her burger at the St. Stephen Catholic Parish Fall Festival Sept. 4. The annual festival drew thousands to the event, even though rain interfered for a time.
by Dennis Dalman
A beautiful morning – warm with brisk, cool breezes – attracted thousands of people to the annual St. Stephen Catholic Parish Labor Day Fall Festival.
Although a sudden rain brought some soggy moments, it didn’t drench the festival, and people with mostly wet-but-carefree attitudes pursued their pleasant activities the rest of the day.
The festival offered and delivered something for everyone, including bingo, kiddie games, inflatables, a chicken-and-ham dinner, homemade pies, a beer stand, lots of variety of foods, face-painting, a farmers’ market, a cake walk, a plant sale, a grand raffle, a country-style auction and live music all afternoon.
