Flowers, food, fun at farmers’ market

/0 Comments/in , /by

photo by Carolyn Bertsch
Beth Doherty and Hayden Hartneck, 10, both of Sartell, purchase sunflowers and browse the many honey varieties at the St. Joseph Farmers Market Sept. 1.

Janelle Von Pinnon

Janelle Von Pinnon

Publisher/CEO at Newsleaders
Von Pinnon has been publishing the St. Joseph Newsleader since 1989, the Sartell-St. Stephen Newsleader since 1995 and the Sauk Rapids-Rice Newsleader since 2015. She graduated from Minnesota State University-Moorhead with degrees in mass communications (with an emphasis on print journalism) and biology. She lives in southeast St. Cloud with her husband and two children.
Janelle Von Pinnon

Latest posts by Janelle Von Pinnon (see all)

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply