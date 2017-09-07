City to redo pipes for CR 29 reconstruction

by Dennis Dalman

An ambitious sewer-and-water utilities project will be undertaken by Sartell in conjunction with the reconstruction of CR 29 by Benton County from the east side of the Sartell bridge almost to where CR 29 connects with Hwy. 15.

Sartell will replace and upsize sanitary sewer and water pipes in that and nearby areas. Some pipes will also be realigned in a neighborhood area north of CR 29.

The total cost for the project is expected to be about $4.3 million. A public hearing will be held in September regarding assessment rates that will help pay for the work.

The Sartell City Council voted to move forward with the project. All the details of the feasibility study were presented by Sartell City Engineer Jon Halter at the Aug. 14 council meeting. The plan was drawn up by the St. Cloud engineering firm of which Halter is an employee, Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc.

After lengthy discussion, the council agreed to delay for a couple years a proposed project on the west side riverbank area of Sartell, which would involve a major project – replacement of a lift station located south of the Holiday gas station. The council was informed the lift station there can be repaired, if need be, until a total replacement can be achieved.

The following are highlights of the project: