City gives money for ball-field drainage effort

by Dennis Dalman

editor@thenewsleaders.com

The Sartell City Council agreed to pitch in $30,000 for ball-field improvements at Pinecone Central Park.

Two fields of the four-field complex in that park need improvements, according to Jason Mathiasen, member of the Pinecone Central Park Association, who spoke to the council at its Aug. 14 meeting.

The two fields are Coborn’s Field and Joe’s Field. Both, Mathiasen said, have drainage problems. Last year, the PCPA succeeded in working out a drainage system that drained water from half of each of the fields. Now, the PCPA would like to ensure the other two halves can drain properly. The soils in those fields, he added, are not suited for ideal drainage.

The $30,000 for the ball-fields’ improvement project will come from the city’s Park Department Fund.

The PCPA is a non-profit group that has partnered with the City of Sartell to build a multi-purpose recreation area on land that used to be a private golf course and which the city purchased about 10 years ago.