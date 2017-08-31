Sartellians dine with cops, K9

photo by Carolyn Bertsch
Sartell police officer Adam Vande Vrede laughs with Jake Bonfield, 6, of Sartell as they enjoy lunch during Cookout with the Cops Aug. 24 at St. Francis Xavier Church. Sartell officers served a picnic lunch and mingled with residents during the event.

photo by Carolyn Bertsch
Larry and Lydia Friesz of Sartell enjoy lunch and lively conversation with officer John Batterberry Aug. 24 during a packed house for Cookout with Cops at St. Francis Xavier Church, Sartell.

photo by Carolyn Bertsch
A K9 presentation takes place Aug 24 at St. Francis Xavier Church, Sartell during Cookout with Cops. Demonstrating how a police dog locates drugs, “Ramo,” a German shepherd, sits facing a lamp and barks to alert his handler, St. Cloud police officer Brian Cameron.

Carolyn Bertsch
