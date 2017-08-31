Lemon’aid’ 4 Houston

photo by Anne Buckvold
Newsleader staffer Rachel Mohs receives lemonade from the kids on East Minnesota Street. Behind the stand from left to right are Francine Johnson, Harriet Johnson, Fionn Brown Conway and Jesse Johnson. All the money raised will be given to a charitable organization who will send relief to the victims of catastrophic Hurricane Harvey that devastated Texas last week.
photo by Rachel Mohs
Lemon”aid” fundraisers (from left to right) are Francine Johnson, Harriet Johnson, Fionn Brown Conway, Mairaed Brown Conway, Henry Novak, Jesse Johnson, Siobhan Brown Conway and Ingrid Johnson, who stand next to their handmade sign promoting their lemonade stand. All proceeds will go to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey that struck Texas last week.
photo by Rachel Mohs
Wanting to do their part, local children set up a lemon”aid” stand outside their home on East Minnesota Street in St. Joseph. With the help of some friends, the group is hoping to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey that has left millions stranded without food, shelter or clothing. The idea came from a customer at last week’s lemonade stand who told the kids his wife and granddaughter have their own lemonade stand in Rochester near the Mayo Clinic where they receive nearly $20,000 a year selling lemonade for cancer research. From left to right: Francine Johnson, Harriet Johnson, Mairaed Brown Conway, Siobhan Brown Conway, Ingrid Johnson, Jesse Johnson, Henry Novak and Fionn Brown Conway.
