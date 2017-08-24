Students excel once again on MCAs

by Dennis Dalman

Once again, Sartell-St. Stephen students excelled well beyond their statewide peers in the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments test, averaging about 15 points above those peers in three categories tested.

The MCA tests measure the proficiencies of students in grades 3 through 8 and among high-school students across the state. The tested categories are math, reading and science. Math and reading tests are given to all students in grades 3 through 8. The science portion of the test is mandatory for students in grades 5 and 8 and for all high-school students.

The Sartell-St. Stephen students outperformed their peers in each grade level.

“We have a tradition of excellence in our school district and the fact our students continue to perform above state averages is a point of pride,” said School District Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert. “These results provide a snapshot of our student achievement and an opportunity for us to review our instructional practices to ensure we are aligned to our Minnesota State Standards.”

Kay Nelson, assistant superintendent of Learning Services, also hailed the test results.

“Our exceptional staff works tirelessly to ensure best practices are embedded into instruction so our learners have the optimal experience and opportunity for growth,” Nelson stated in a press release. “The Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments are rigorous measures of student achievement.”

The following are the scores of Sartell-St. Stephen students in each grade, followed by the state averages:

Reading: Grade 3: 74.9, state 56.5; Grade 4: 72.8, state 56.8; Grade 5: 83.4, state 67.5; Grade 6: 71.3, state 57.5; Grade 8: 72.8, state 58.7; High School: 75.8, state 60.3; and District average: 75.0, state 60.1.

Math: Grade 3: 80.5, state 68.1; Grade 4: 79.1, state 66.7; Grade 5: 71.5, state 57.1; Grade 6: 73.8, state 55.2; Grade 7: 76.7, state 54.9; Grade 8: 78.7, state 58.0; High School, 69.4, state 48.3; and District average: 75.6, state 58.6.

Science: Grade 5: 74.6, state 59.9; Grade 8: 66.6, state 45.7; High School: 72.9, state 56.1; and District average: 71.5, state 53.9.