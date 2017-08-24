Dec. 25, 1918 – Aug. 16, 2017

Christina A. Weber, 98, of Luxemburg, died Aug. 16 at Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring.

Her funeral was held Aug. 22 at the church of St. Wendelin in Luxemburg. Burial was in the parish cemetery. Arrangements were by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Weber was born Dec. 25, 1918 in Luxemburg to Bernard and Catherine (Thelen) Nieland. She married Michael Weber on Oct. 11, 1941 in Luxemburg. The couple farmed on the same farm Christina was raised and lived her entire life. She is a member of St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church, and the St. Wendelin’s Christian Mothers.

Survivors include the following: her children Rosie (Albin) Diedrich and Alice (Thomas) Klein, all of St. Joseph; Alvin (Karen) Weber, St. Cloud; Ralph (Sandra) Weber, New York Mills; Norb (Susan) Weber, Luxemburg; Michael (Sandie) Weber, Luxemburg; Jerry (Linda) Weber, Luxemburg; Margie (Dale) Koshiol, Luxemburg; Helen (Tom) Goebel, Cold Spring; Peter (Sandy) Weber, St. Cloud; Lisa (Randy) Harms, Clearwater; 35 grandchildren and 62 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael Weber in 1979; her grandson, Troy Weber in 1986; seven brothers and one sister.

The family would like to thank the staff at John-Paul Apartments and the rest of the Assumption Community in Cold Spring and the CentraCare Hospice team.