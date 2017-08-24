Feb. 28, 1972-Aug. 16, 2017

Brent P. Bechtold, 45, of Holdingford, formerly of St. Joseph, died Aug. 16 at his home. His funeral was held Aug. 21 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. The Rev. Jerome Tupa OSB officiated. Entombment was in the parish cemetery.

Bechtold was born Feb. 28, 1972 in St. Cloud to Herb and Darlene (Kosel) Bechtold. He married Nicole Wentland on June 8, 2002 at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. They resided on a hobby farm near Holdingford. He was employed as a 911 dispatcher for Stearns County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

His passionate hobbies included umpiring softball games, and caring for his horses, his donkey, dogs and cats. He was known for his deviled eggs. He cherished spending time with his many nieces and nephews as they loved spending time with him. His professional life was dedicated to helping those in need or in crisis. He will always be remembered for his competent and dedicated service to Stearns County.

Survivors include the following: his wife Nikki; parents, Herb and Darlene Bechtold, of St. Joseph; siblings, Bruce Bechtold (Pat) St. Joseph, Brian Bechtold (Kirsten) Sartell, Brad Bechtold (Jane) Sauk Rapids; in-laws, Donald and Mary Wentland, Holdingford; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jeff and Christy Gustafson, Holdingford, Josh and Sue Wentland, Holdingford and Mike and Therese Lynch, Bowlus; many nieces and nephews; and his many four-legged children.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Peter and Agnes Kosel and John and Esther Bechtold.

The family would especially like to thank his second family who came to his aid Aug. 16; they tried their best. God bless the men and women of Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Holdingford Rescue and Gold Cross Ambulance. Also special thanks to Fr. Greg Mastey from the Holdingford Parish Community.