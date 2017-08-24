NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON A PROPOSAL FOR THE ISSUANCE

OF HEALTH CARE FACILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS

(COUNTRY MANOR CAMPUS LLC PROJECT), SERIES 2017

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Sartell, Minnesota (the “City”), will meet in the City Council Chambers at the Sartell City Hall, in the City at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, to consider the proposal of Country Manor Campus LLC, the sole member of which is The Foundation for Health Care Continuums (the “Borrower”) that the City finance and refinance the Project hereinafter described, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.152 to 469.165, by the issuance of revenue obligations.

Description of the Project:

The project consists of (i) refunding the City’s outstanding Health Care Facilities Revenue Bonds (Country Manor Campus LLC Project) Series 2010A, the proceeds of which were used to finance the (A) acquisition, construction and equipping of an approximately 60-bed addition to the existing nursing home facility located at 520 First St. NE in the City (the “Nursing Home Facility”) to serve short-term rehabilitation care residents; (B) the acquisition, construction and equipping of an approximately 40,000 square-foot physical therapy room and pool within the addition; and (C) the renovation of the Nursing Home Facility to convert approximately 60 semi-private rooms to single rooms (collectively, the “Original Project”); and (ii) financing the acquisition of certain medical, information technology and dietary equipment for, and the construction of physical plant improvements to, the Nursing Home Facility (the “2017 Project” and together with the Original Project, the “Project”). The Project will be owned and operated by the Borrower.

The maximum aggregate estimated principal amount of bonds or other obligations to be issued to finance and refinance the Project will be $12,000,000.

After the public hearing, the City may issue revenue refunding bonds to finance and refinance the Project. Said bonds or other obligations, as and when issued, will not constitute a charge, lien or encumbrance upon any property of the City, except the Project, and such obligations will not be a charge against the general credit or taxing powers of the City but will be payable from sums to be paid by the Borrower pursuant to a revenue agreement.

A draft copy of the proposed application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for approval of the Project, together with all attachments and exhibits thereto, is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Hall.

At the time and place fixed for the public hearing, the City Council of the City will give all persons who appear at the hearing an opportunity to express their views with respect to the proposal for revenue bonds. Written comments will be considered if submitted at the above City office on or before the date of the hearing.

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 748

JULY 17, 2017

DISTRICT SERVICE CENTER BOARD ROOM

The regular school board meeting of Independent School District 748 was called to order at 5 p.m. by Chair Michelle Meyer. Members present: Meyer; Jason Nies, vice chair; Pamela Raden, clerk; Patrick Marushin, treasurer; Lesa Kramer, director; and Jeff Schwiebert, superintendent. Member absent: Mary McCabe, director.

A motion was made by Nies and seconded by Marushin to APPROVE THE AGENDA. All in favor. Motion carried.

A motion was made by Kramer and seconded by Nies to APPROVE CONSENT ITEMS A-D AS PRESENTED BELOW. All in favor. Motion carried.

a. Minutes of the regular school board meeting held on June 19, 2017

Minutes of the special school board meeting held on June 27, 2017

b. Checks in the amount of $2,276,388.52 as presented:

General Fund 1,805,209.83

Food Service Fund 26,496.38

Transportation Fund 90,277.22

Community Service Fund 28,077.09

Capital Expenditure Fund 290,020.52

Debt Service Fund 2,385.00

Scholarship Trust 20,500.00

Summer Rec Agency Fund 13,422.48

Check numbers 168294 – 168586

Receipts in the amount of $4,546,032.68 as presented:

General Fund 2,432,757.00

Food Service Fund 94,851.37

Transportation Fund 1,750.56

Community Service Fund 126,116.35

Capital Expenditure Fund 2,423.32

Building Fund 76,616.11

Debt Service Fund 1,786,940.97

Scholarship Trust 3,900.00

Summer Rec Agency Fund 20,677.00

Receipts 43505 – 43600

Wire transfers in the amount of $2,616,975.55 as presented:

General Fund 32,266.24

Food Service Fund 258.28

Community Service Fund (126.02)

Debt Service Fund 2,584,345.00

Summer Rec Agency Fund 232.05

Wire transfers 201600093-201700008

Building Fund Checks in the amount of $1,585,512.44 as presented:

Building Fund 1,585,512.44

Check numbers 600064 to 600076

c. Accept the following donations: Liberty Bank, Sartell High School, $5,000, supplies; Sabres All Sport Booster Club, Sartell High School, $15,983.75, final payment for score board; Oak Ridge Elementary PTC, ISD #748, $3,899, sound field systems at Oak Ridge Elementary; Oak Ridge Elementary PTC,mISD #748, $836.40, staff lounge chairs at Oak Ridge Elementary; Oak Ridge Elementary PTC, ISD #748, $65, ORE track and field shirts; Lovona Bengston, Oak Ridge Elementary School, $900, piano.

d. Accept the resignation of Kendyll Barten, SMS, sixth-grade teacher, 6/23/17.

Student Representative Report: Nicholas Juntunen and Tristen Nies, student representatives

No report.

Architect Report on Building Process:

Senior Project Manager Robbie Schultz and Architect Dave Leapaldt reported projects at Oak Ridge, Pine Meadow, Sartell Middle School and the new high school are going well and progressing as planned. Preparations for bid package three are continuing.

Superintendent Report: Jeff Schwiebert, superintendent

Superintendent Schwiebert gave an update on the City of Sartell’s planning in regards to Pinecone Road and 27th Street N. along with the success of the first multicultural group meeting.

Special Education Report by Benton-Stearns Education District:

Executive Director of the Benton-Stearns Education District Alicia Jepsen and Special Education Coordinator Jill Murphy of the Sartell-St. Stephen School District provided an update on Special Education.

School Board Committee Report:

No reports.

A motion was made by Nies and seconded by Marushin to APPROVE #1-9:

New Employees/Changes:

Victoria Blomme, PME, SPED teacher, $40,294, BA, S5, new position, 8/23/2017; Kelsey Box, SHS, language arts teacher, $36,559, BA, S1, replacing Taylor Hamilton, 8/23/2017; Matt Horning, SHS, ninth-grade boys’ soccer (JV2), $3,053 (8.35 percent), BS 1 ($36,559), replacing Tucker Lorentzen/Ben Streitz), 8/14/2017; Sarah Kleppe, DSC, communications specialist, $30/hour, .38 FTE, 200 days/year, replacing Amy Trombley, 7/17/2017; Aaron Romportl, SMS, sixth-grade teacher, $36,559, BA, S1, replacing Kendyll Barten, 8/23/2017; Jacob Sailor, SHS, health and physical education teacher, $38,426, BA, S3, replacing Sascha Hansen, 8/23/2017; Jacob Smith, SMS, junior high football, $2,265 (6.35 percent), BA 1 ($36,559), replacing Ken Brady, 8/23/2017; Erin Wurzberger, PME, kindergarten teacher, $36,559, BA, S1, replacing Amy Moe, 8/23/2017; Kathryn (Gasser) Young, SHS, ninth-grade girls’ volleyball, $3,053 (8.35 percent), BS 1 ($36,559), replacing Karlye Rude, 8/14/2017.

Leaves of Absence:

None.

All in favor. Motion carried.

A motion was made by Raden and seconded by Marushin to APPROVE MSBA MEMBERSHIP DUES FOR THE 2017-18 SCHOOL YEAR. All in favor. Motion carried.

A motion was made by Kramer and seconded by Raden to APPROVE SCHOOLS FOR EQUITY IN EDUCATION MEMBERSHIP FOR THE 2017-18 SCHOOL YEAR. All in favor. Motion Carried.

A motion was made by Marushin and seconded by Nies to APPROVE RESOURCE TRAINING AND SOLUTIONS MEMBERSHIP DUES FOR THE 2017-18 SCHOOL YEAR. All in favor. Motion carried.

A motion was made by Marushin and seconded by Kramer to APPROVE SUPERINTENDENT SCHWIEBERT TO NEGOTIATE WITH CITY OF SARTELL FOR $15,000 DURING AN EIGHT-YEAR PERIOD FOR THE CHAMPION FIELD STADIUM UPGRADES. All in favor. Motion carried.

A motion was made by Marushin and seconded by Nies to APPROVE PINE MEADOW ELEMENTARY, OAK RIDGE ELEMENTARY, SARTELL MIDDLE SCHOOL AND SARTELL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT HANDBOOK CHANGES. All in favor. Motion carried.

A motion was made by Nies and seconded by Marushin to APPROVE ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY OFF-CAMPUS COMMUNITY SERVICES AGREEMENT. All in favor. Motion carried.

A motion was made by Kramer and seconded by Raden to APPROVE REVISIONS TO THE SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN ISD 748 ENGLISH LEARNER PLAN OF SERVICE. All in favor. Motion carried.

A motion was made by Marushin and seconded by Raden to APPROVE THE RENEWAL OF KEMPS DAIRY MILK FOR MILK AND DAIRY PRODUCTS AND PAN-O-GOLD BAKERY FOR BREAD PRODUCTS FOR THE 2017-18 SCHOOL YEAR. All in favor. Motion carried.

A motion was made by Marushin and seconded by Kramer to APPROVE CALL FOR BIDS FOR SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN ISD 748 NEW HIGH SCHOOL BID PACKAGE THREE. All in favor. Motion carried.

A motion was made by Raden and seconded by Nies to APPROVE RESOLUTION APPROVING USING PFM FOR LONG-TERM INVESTMENT OF BOND FUNDS. All in favor. Motion carried.

A motion was made by Nies and seconded by Marushin to APPROVE THE REVISED SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN ISD NO. 748 EMPLOYEE HANDBOOK AS PRESENTED. All in favor. Motion carried.

Schedule Work Session and Committee Meetings:

Future Board Meeting – Monday, Aug. 21 at the District Service Center – 5 p.m.

School Board Appointment Process Applications due Monday, Aug. 14 at the District Service Center – 4:30 p.m. Nominations – Monday, Aug. 21 at the District Service Center – 5 p.m. Interviews – Tuesday. Aug. 29 at the District Service Center – 6:30 p.m.



Committee assignments were reviewed

School Board Committees 2017:

a) Policy: Marushin, McCabe and Kramer b) Finance and Operations: Marushin, McCabe and Nies c) Negotiations: Meyer (Marushin) d) Facilities: Kramer, Marushin, McCabe, Meyer, Nies and Raden e) Communications: Meyer and Raden f) Technology: Nies and Raden g) Community Outreach: Meyer and Raden h) Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment: Marushin and Meyer i) Benton-Stearns Education District: Meyer j) Legislative Network and SEE: Raden k) Stearns County Collaborative: Meyer l) Special Education Advisory: Marushin m) Sartell Senior Connection: Meyer n) Drug Free Coalition: Kramer o) Community Education Advisory: Kramer

A motion to ADJOURN THE MEETING AT 6:18 p.m. was made by Nies and seconded by Marushin. All in favor. Motion carried.

s/ Pamela Raden, clerk