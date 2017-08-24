Aug. 25 & Sept. 1

CERTIFICATE

OF ASSUMED NAME

STATE OF MINNESOTA

Pursuant to Chapter 333, Minnesota Statutes, the undersigned, who is or will be conducting or transacting a commercial business in the State of Minnesota under an assumed name, hereby certifies:

1. The assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted is: Distinctive Auto Detailing.

2. The stated address of the principal place of business is or will be: 522 22nd Ave. N., Sartell, MN 56377.

3. The name and street address of all persons conducting business under the above assumed name including any corporations that may be conducting this business: Michael Raymond Muntifering, 525 22nd Ave. N., Sartell, MN 56377.

4. I certify I am authorized to sign this certificate and I further certify I understand by signing this certificate, I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Minnesota Statutes section 609.48 as if I had signed this certificate under oath.

Dated: July 12, 2017

Filed: July 12, 2017

/s/ Michael Muntifering

Publish: Aug. 25 and Sept. 1, 2017