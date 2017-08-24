Design contest looking for artists

Sprout, the organization which coordinates Farm-to-School for six Central Minnesota school districts, is looking for folks within 100 miles of Little Falls to help design four new T-shirts. All ages are encouraged to enter the contest. The T-shirt designs are meant to intrigue interest in local food, local art, cultural diversity and placemaking. Designs will be printed on Sprout-wear to help spread the word about Sprout’s mission and attract guests to the food and art facility in Little Falls. Preference will be given to designs which embody the variety of cultures in our region, specifically Amish, Latino, Somali, Tribal, Growers and Youth, which could also include the use of multi-languages. The winning designs and the four new T-shirts will be unveiled this fall, for sale to the public at the first autumn market on Oct. 28. The winner will receive $200 cash, $50 in market bucks and a free T-shirt with their winning design. The contest began Aug. 23. Show off your local artistic talent.

The contest will help Sprout gain visibility across the region, and designers will gain recognition from their online social circles when entrants post contest submissions via social media. Entrants officially submit their designs by posting a “public” post to their Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts, and tagging #SproutMarketplace and #DesignContest. Official rules here: http://sproutmn.com/placemaking/t-shirt-design-contest.

The Sprout Food Hub manages the aggregation, distribution, and marketing of source-identified food products from over 40 local and regional producers to strengthen their ability to satisfy wholesale, retail, and institutional demand. Currently, Sprout not only coordinates Farm-to-School for six Central Minnesota school districts, but also large-volume wholesale sales for premiere and resort restaurants and a community-supported agriculture program. Sprout’s licensed kitchen facility is a state-certified shared-use kitchen facility and is now available for rent by community members, community organizations, businesses, food-processing entrepreneurs and institutional users to expand their capacity, market channels or develop value-added products. Building on nine years of work on viable community-based food systems, Sprout is part of the backbone of our regional sustainable food system through its efforts to expand market opportunities for producers in Central Minnesota and by helping the community live happier and healthier lives through providing customers with the freshest, tastiest and most nutritious local products. Our mission is to… promote the health, economy and self-reliance of Central Minnesota by facilitating the availability of fresh, locally produced food in the region.

VA seeks escorts

St. Cloud VA needs volunteers to assist veterans who are confined to wheelchairs as they move across the campus to their appointments. Flexible shifts available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Volunteers are also needed to assist veterans with navigating to and from their PT or OT appointments. Contact St. Cloud VA Health Care System at (320) 255-6365 or vhastcvavsstaff@va.gov.

Volunteers sought at sexual assault center

Volunteers at the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center will assist in a variety of day-to-day tasks necessary to continue its commitment to providing free, victim-centered and non-judgmental services to victims of sexual assault as well as to their families and friends. Volunteers also assist staff in fulfilling CMSAC’s commitment to providing quality professional training and community education/outreach regarding the topic of sexual violence. This would include tabling at events, fairs, speaking engagements and more. Contact Bree Temple, client services coordinator at btemple@cmsac.org or 320-251-4357.

CentraCare seeks meals assistant

Volunteers are needed to help take carts filled with pre-packaged meals for delivery to clients from the new kitchen area on Lower Level of the Plaza up to Prairie East Entrance for pickup by the Home Delivered Meals driver volunteers. This is a great opportunity to do in conjunction with the Cancer Center or Plaza Attendant role if you are interested in a longer shift. Training will be provided. Shifts available from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at CentraCare Health Plaza. Contact CentraCare Health Volunteer Services at 320-255-5638.

Donate hand-knit scarves to local veterans

Charles Lindbergh House and Museum is a new community partner on the National WWII Museum’s Knit Your Bit Program. The project distributes hand-knit scarves to veterans, remembering knitters on the home front who supported the war effort by outfitting soldiers during WWII. Since its 2006 launch, the Knit Your Bit program, has donated 50,000 scarves from all 50 states to veterans. Local knitters can drop off scarves to donate on an ongoing basis at the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum, 1620 Lindbergh Drive S., Little Falls, Minn. 56345. The museum will work with Yellow Ribbon Network of Morrison County to deliver scarves to local veterans. The National WWII Museum offers a variety of knitting patterns which can be found at https://www.nationalww2museum.org/programs/knit-your-bit.