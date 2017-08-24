If any readers have tips concerning crimes, they should call the St. Joseph Police Department at 320-363-8250 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301 or access its tip site at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org. Crime Stoppers offers rewards up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for crimes. This information is submitted by the St. Joseph Police Department.

July 7

5:34 a.m. Lost dog. College Avenue S. St. Benedict security found a stray dog on campus. The black-and-white male American Bulldog was taken to the Sauk Rapids CMAC.

10:04 a.m. Traffic violation. I-94//CR 2. While working on Toward Zero Deaths speed saturation on I-94, an officer observed a vehicle come up from behind at a high rate of speed. When activated, the rear radar received a reading of 80 mph in a 70-mph zone. As the vehicle passed, the officer activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle. Driver advised she was talking with passenger and cruise was not locked and the speed got away from her. A citation was issued for speed and the driver was released. The officer tested the radar at the start and end of the shift.

11:44 a.m. Traffic violation. 25th Avenue N./Division Street W. While working on TZD patrol, an officer was traveling eastbound on Division Street in St. Cloud when he observed a vehicle with expired 2017 tabs. The officer stopped the vehicle and advised him of the stop. The driver said he did not know his tabs were expired. The officer issued a citation for expired registration and released the suspect.

July 8

2:13 p.m. Suspicious person. Jasmine Lane. Officers received a phone call about a male with an accent selling books and not taking no for an answer. Officers called the complainant and explained the suspect had a peddling license from the city and officers would talk to him if they saw him out and about.

10 p.m. Traffic violation. CR 133//322 St. While traveling southbound on CR 133 by 19th Avenue SE., an officer spotted a vehicle going at a high rate of speed. Once activated, the radar unit in the officer’s squad car indicated a reading of 67 mph in a 55-mph zone. Emergency lights were activated and the vehicle was stopped. The driver was identified by a Minnesota ID and told the officer he was not sure how fast he was going. Officers ran the suspects credentials through National Crime Information Center and found he had no proof of insurance. A citation for no Minnesota driver’s license and no proof of insurance was issued. The radar was checked prior to the shift and after.

July 9

12:07 a.m. Traffic violation and possession. Second Avenue NW/Ash Street W. While on patrol, an officer spotted a vehicle with no tail lights. The officer stopped the vehicle and ID’d the driver by his Minnesota driver’s license. The driver smelled of alcohol and was asked to do a field sobriety test. The officer also found a glass marijuana pipe and the driver was told to call for a ride. A citation was issued for operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and drug paraphernalia.

July 10

8:26 a.m. Traffic violation. Minnesota Street E./Third Avenue SE. While driving eastbound on Minnesota Street in the 400 block, an officer spotted a small SUV traveling westbound at what appeared to be faster then the posted speed limit of 30 mph. The officer activated his radar unit and locked in the speed of the suspected vehicle at 43 mph. Once pulled over, the officer ran the license plate which showed a May 2017 expiration. A citation was issued for expired registration along with a warning for speed.

11:31 a.m. Traffic violation. Minnesota Street E. While traveling eastbound on Minnesota Street E., an officer noticed a vehicle coming up behind him at a high rate of speed. The officer activated his radar unit and locked in the suspect’s speed at 42 mph. The driver was stopped and did not admit to his speed but apologized to the officer for speeding. A citation was issued for speed. The radar was checked before and after citation was issued and was working properly.