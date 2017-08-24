If you have a tip concerning a crime, call the Sartell Police Department at 320-251-8186 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301, or access its tip site at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org. Crime Stoppers offers rewards up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a crime. This information is submitted by the Sartell Police Department.

July 24

11:31 a.m. Medical. First Street N. An officer was dispatched for a report of a 59-year-old female who had a dislocated hip. The officer arrived on scene and located the female lying on the floor in the kitchen. The female was unable to open the door for the officer so he made entry into the residence by climbing through an open patio window. The female advised the officer her artificial hip dislocated when she bent over to grab a pan in the kitchen. The female stated she was in immense pain. Gold Cross Ambulance paramedics arrived on scene and the officer assisted with loading the patient for transport to the St. Cloud Hospital.

7:25 p.m. DWI. CR 1/CR 5. Officers were dispatched for a report of a possibly intoxicated driver who was southbound on CR 1. An officer located the vehicle in the 700 block of Pinecone Road N. The officer observed the vehicle cross the center line several times. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Upon speaking with the driver, the officer observed an odor of alcoholic beverages then performed field-sobriety testing on the driver, who failed all testing. The driver’s preliminary breath test was 0.22. The driver was placed under arrest for third-degree DWI. The officer transported the driver to the Stearns County Jail without incident.

July 25

10:43 a.m. Traffic stop. 300 block of Riverside Avenue S. While parked and running stationary radar, an officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer clocked the vehicle in at 49 mph. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and the vehicle finally stopped in the 100 block of Second Street S. The officer identified the driver and advised her of the reason for the stop. The driver admitted to speeding and was cited for the violation.

5:43 p.m. Traffic stop. 207 CR 120. While sitting stationary in the Walmart parking lot, an officer observed a vehicle exit the parking lot and make a right-hand turn onto CR 120. The officer observed the vehicle’s license plate tabs were expired. The officer ran the vehicle’s plate through NCIC and discovered the registered owner also had a revoked license. The officer stopped the vehicle as it pulled into Sam’s Club parking lot. The officer identified the driver and advised him of the reason for the stop. The driver admitted to knowing his tabs were expired. The officer asked the driver for proof of insurance and the driver stated he had no insurance on the vehicle. The driver was cited for driving after revocation, no insurance and gross misdemeanor tax evasion. The officer advised the driver he would need to phone a ride and the vehicle would have to be parked until it had current tabs and insurance.

July 26

7:56 p.m. Welfare check. 10th Avenue N. Officers were dispatched to check on a female party who was experiencing a mental-health issue. Upon arrival, an officer contacted the complainant by phone to gather more information. The officer learned the female party had a history of mental-health issues. Officers made contact with the female party. The female was having problems breathing and was at the point of passing out. Officers administered oxygen and attempted to calm the woman in order to slow her breathing. Officers requested Gold Cross Ambulance but were advised no units were available. Officers transported the female to the St. Cloud Hospital once her breathing was slowed. The female was left in the care of medical staff.

11:13 p.m. Assist agency. River Oaks Lane. An officer was in the area of River Oaks Lane when he heard Stearns County dispatching an overdose. The officer advised he would assist on the call and arrived on scene first. The officer located a male party lying on the floor. The patient had a faint pulse and was not breathing. The officer was advised the male had injected heroin. The officer administered Narcan in an attempt to counteract the drugs. The officer didn’t observe any response and administered a second dose of Narcan after approximately 30 seconds. A Stearns County Deputy arrived on scene and assisted the patient with breathing using a bag valve mask. The patient regained consciousness soon afterward. Gold Cross arrived on scene and officers assisted with loading the patient for transport to the St. Cloud Hospital.

July 27

10:30 a.m. Ordinance violation. First Street N. An officer was dispatched for a report of junk items sitting on a property for more than a month. The officer drove by the residence and observed a pile of items including animal cages, tube TVs and a car seat. The officer made contact with the homeowner by phone. The homeowner apologized and stated the items were left there in hopes someone would pick them up. The homeowner stated the items would be taken care of and removed from the property.

9:53 p.m. Welfare check. Third Street S. Officers were dispatched to conduct a welfare check on an elderly male with COPD. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the male party. The male was intoxicated but was able to care for himself. Officer made contact with the complainant and advised her of their findings.

July 28

10:18 a.m. Unwanted person. 1733 Pinecone Road S. An officer was dispatched to the Sprint Store for a report of an unwanted male party. A store employee stated the male came into the store and was upset about his bill. The employee stated the male was yelling at her and customers. Officers made contact with the male party in the parking lot. He stated he was upset because of his bill but denied yelling at employees and customers. The male was escorted from the store and officers advised employees to call back if he returned.

6:04 p.m. Medical. Third Street S. Officers were dispatched for a report of an elderly male who took pills with alcohol and was now passing out. Officers arrived on scene and located the patient seated in his chair. An officer spoke the male’s name loudly and the male opened his eyes, appearing confused. The male appeared intoxicated and became verbal with officers. Paramedics arrived on scene and took over the assessment. The male patient was able to answer questions but continued with a pattern of aggression. Paramedics decided the male was unable to care for himself. The male agreed to be transported to the hospital. Officers assisted paramedics with loading the patient for transport.