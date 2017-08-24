Two St. Joseph students recently graduated from Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

They and their degrees are as follows: Erin Nelson, bachelor’s in marketing; and Jesse Olmschenk, master’s in education.

CentraCare Health opens clinic at St. John’s University

CentraCare Health is opening a convenience care clinic at St. John’s University this month.

The clinic will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday to provide primary care services to the greater St. John’s/Collegeville community.

Located on the first floor of the Quadrangle, the clinic is staffed by a part-time family-practice physician and part-time advanced-practice providers including a physician assistant and a registered nurse.

“We are so pleased CentraCare Health is opening a clinic right on our campus,” said Father Doug Mullin, vice president of student development at SJU. “It’s certainly convenient for our students and the broader St. John’s community. It’s also very beneficial to have access to the many wonderful services CentraCare Health offers.”

CentraCare Clinic-St. John’s provides treatment for common minor illnesses and injuries, labs and procedures, physical exams, walk-in care, travel consults and vaccinations. Referrals to counseling and additional medical specialists are available as needed.

For more information about services or to schedule an appointment, call 320-200-3200.

About CentraCare Health

CentraCare Health is a not-for-profit health-care system that provides comprehensive, high-quality care to people throughout Central Minnesota. Our collaborative network includes hospitals in St. Cloud, Long Prairie, Melrose, Monticello, Paynesville and Sauk Centre, six nursing homes, senior housing in six communities, more than 20 clinics and three pharmacies.

CentraCare also operates numerous specialty services, including the CentraCare Heart & Vascular Center, Coborn Cancer Center and the CentraCare Kidney Program. CentraCare serves all who seek care with compassion, dignity and respect, while seeking to enhance individual and community health.

U.S. News & World Report ranks St. Cloud Hospital top In nation

U.S. News and World Report has ranked St. Cloud Hospital as one of 48 hospitals in the nation with strong ratings in the handling of nine surgical procedures and chronic conditions.

The annual rankings evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals for how they handle nine surgical procedures and chronic conditions including the following: colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery; COPD; heart failure; heart bypass surgery; aortic valve surgery; abdominal aortic aneurysm repair; knee replacement; and hip replacement.

St. Cloud Hospital stands out with a top rating for treating all nine procedures and conditions. Barely 1 percent of hospitals evaluated received a top rating in all nine. St. Cloud Hospital was one of only three hospitals in Minnesota that received this distinction along with Mayo Clinic, Rochester and Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.

St. Cloud Hospital also ranks nationally in four adult specialties: urology, pulmonology, geriatrics, and diabetes and endocrinology. Each specialty is ranked within the top 50 in the nation. According to U.S. News and World Report, to be nationally ranked in a specialty, a hospital must excel in caring for the sickest, most medically complex patients.

U.S News and World Report, a digital news and information company, releases these annual ratings that are “designed to help patients and health-care consumers make informed decisions about where to receive care for specific medical needs.”