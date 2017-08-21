Christina A. Weber, 98

Dec. 25, 1918 – Aug. 16, 2017

Christina Anna Weber, 98, of Luxemburg, died Aug. 16 at the Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring. Her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the church of St. Wendelin in Luxemburg. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4-8 p.m. Monday and again after 9 a.m. Tuesday in Mary Hall at the church in Luxemburg. St. Wendelin. Parish prayers will be at 4 p.m. Monday. St. Wendelin Christian Mothers will pray at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the church, prior to the funeral. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

