Feb. 28, 1972-Aug. 16, 2017

Brent P. Bechtold, 45, of Holdingford, formerly of St. Joseph, died Aug. 16 at his home. His funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. The Rev. Jerome Tupa OSB will officiate. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery. Friends may call between 4-7 p.m. on Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Heritage Hall in St. Joseph.