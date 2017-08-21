If you have a tip concerning a crime, call the Sartell Police Department at 320-251-8186 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301, or access its tip site at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org. Crime Stoppers offers rewards up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a crime. This information is submitted by the Sartell Police Department.

July 19

9:45 a.m. Medical. Fifth Avenue E. An officer was dispatched for a report of an elderly female who had fallen outside of her home. Upon arrival, the officer located the female party outside with neighbors present. The female stated she was pulling weeds when she tipped over. She also stated she was uninjured. The officer checked for injuries; the patient was able to wiggle her toes and move all extremities. The officer assisted with standing the female up and walking her to a chair. Gold Cross Ambulance arrived on scene and took over the assessment, the officer assisted as necessary. The woman was not transported to the hospital.

8:09 p.m. Domestic. Amber Avenue S. Officers were dispatched for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with a male and female party. The male party answered the door and appeared nervous. Officers separated the male and female and interviewed them about the incident. The apartment appeared to be in order and had no signs of a struggle. The pair explained the same story to different officers. The male party was making food and burned it. The female party became upset because the smoke detectors kept going off. They stated the argument was only verbal and nothing physical had occurred; both explained they often have arguments. Officers advised the pair to be courteous of their neighbors when they have arguments.

July 20

5:42 a.m. Suspicious vehicle. Riverside Plaza. While on routine patrol, an officer observed a vehicle in the Riverside Plaza parking lot; due to the time of day the officer deemed this suspicious. The officer ran the plate and found the registered owner had a felony warrant out for his arrest. The officer made contact with the driver who stated his vehicle had broken down. The officer asked the driver if he was the registered owner and he stated no. The driver identified himself with a false name and date of birth. Upon further investigation, the driver admitted to being the wanted party. He stated he gave the fake name because he knew there was a warrant out for his arrest. The man was placed under arrest for the warrant and charged with providing a false name. He was transported to the Stearns County Jail without incident.

1:16 p.m. Traffic stop. 700 block of Riverside Avenue N. While on routine patrol, an officer observed a vehicle stopped in the northbound lane of Riverside Avenue N. waiting to turn west onto Seventh Street N. The officer then observed another vehicle pass the stopped vehicle on the right. There is a sign at that location prohibiting passing on the right and the lane that was used to pass is a marked bike-only lane. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the driver. The driver admitted to not having a valid license. The officer ran the driver’s information and discovered the driver’s license was revoked. The driver was cited for driving after revocation and passing on the right.

July 21

6:02 p.m. Medical. Fourth Avenue N. An officer was dispatched for a report of a possible stroke. Upon arrival the officer made contact with a female who stated she believed her husband had possibly had a seizure, not a stroke. The female stated she had been outside and found the male patient in his chair with his eyes rolled back and disoriented. She also stated he had had seizures in the past but has never been treated for them. The officer made contact with the patient, who was still seated in his chair. The male appeared fidgety, his arm was also cool and clammy to the touch. The patient was unable to answer officer’s questions. Paramedics arrived on scene and took over the assessment. The officer assisted with loading the patient for transport to the St. Cloud Hospital.

3:46 p.m. Abuse. First Street NE. Officers were dispatched to a report of a child who had been hit by her father with a belt. Sauk Rapids police started the investigation and during the interview of the child it was found the incident had occurred at a residence in Sartell. The father and mother were also interviewed. The father was arrested for domestic assault and malicious punishment of a child. He was transported to the Stearns County Jail without incident.

July 22

1:19 p.m. Alarm. Kruchten Court S. Officers were dispatched for an audible burglary alarm. Officers arrived on scene and walked the exterior of the building. Officers located an open patio door and conducted a search of the interior. Everything appeared to be in order. An officer secured the open door on his way out of the building and contacted a key holder. The key holder arrived on scene and found nothing missing.

4:42 p.m. Medical. 1100 Second St. S. An officer was dispatched for a report of an elderly female who had fallen in Walgreen’s. The officer arrived on scene and made contact with the female patient. She was laying supine on the floor. The female was conscious and alert. The female stated she was walking when she slipped and fell forward, hitting store shelving on the way down. The female had abrasions on the back of her right upper arm and on the bottom side of her right wrist. She stated she was feeling some pain in her right shoulder and didn’t believe she could raise her right arm. The female was helped to her feet. Paramedics arrived and officers assisted paramedics as necessary.

July 23

1:28 a.m. Attempted entry. Seventh Avenue S. Officers were dispatched to a residence for a report of an attempted entry. Officers were advised three males fled the area after being chased by the homeowner’s son. Officers arrived in the area, located and detained one suspect. Questioning of the suspect yielded the names of his accomplices, who were later located in a vehicle in the area and also detained. Questioning determined one residence in the area was entered and a carton of ice cream was stolen. All three suspects were juveniles and released to parents.

10:10 p.m. Medical. 21 CR 120. Officers were dispatched to Walmart for a report of a 15-weeks pregnant female with stomach and leg pain. Officers arrived on scene and located the female patient in her vehicle in the parking lot. Officers monitored the woman’s condition until Gold Cross arrived on scene. The officers then assisted with loading the patient for transport to the St. Cloud Hospital.