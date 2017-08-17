Why is the front page blank today?

by Dennis Dalman

Hey, what gives? Why is the front page of this newspaper blank?

Good question; we have a good answer.

It’s Minnesota Newspaper Week (Aug. 13-19), and so we at the Newsleaders want to remind people of the importance of newspapers in everyone’s daily life and of newspapers as a foundation for an informed electorate in grassroots democracy.

More than 200 of Minnesota’s nearly 350 newspapers (dailies and non-dailies) have published blank front pages this week. The stark blank pages are meant to remind readers what it would be like if hometown newspapers no longer existed.

This flurry of blank pages is called the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s “Whiteout Campaign,” which is part of the MNA’s 150th birthday celebration this year. The MNA is a voluntary trade association of general-interest newspapers in Minnesota. It works on behalf of newspapers and a free press with the legislature and in courts; it manages local/regional/national newspaper advertising placement; it operates a press-release service; and it works to enhance the quality of the state’s newspapers.

Two years ago, the White Bear (Lake) Press published a blank front page, which caused quite a stir and lots of good comments from readers about the importance of newspapers in their lives. Earlier this year, in March, the Warroad Pioneer decided to do a blank front page, too. Its publisher, Rebecca Colden, said her staff wanted to create a positive message to show the value of the city’s newspaper and city newspapers everywhere. Reader comments were overwhelmingly positive.

Then, the MNA decided to launch its Whiteout Campaign for Minnesota Newspaper Week. Owners and staffs of more than 200 newspapers, including the Newsleaders, willingly agreed to publish blank pages.

Gov. Mark Dayton has proclaimed Aug. 13-19 Minnesota Newspaper Week.

“Minnesota Newspaper Week is an initiative that reminds us of the importance of a free press,” Dayton stated in his proclamation. “Freedom of the press promotes a well-informed constituency, improves public policy, increases responsiveness and accountability, and enhances public confidence in governmental institutions.”

In this week’s newspaper, related to the Whiteout Campaign, readers will find lots of readers’ comments, an editorial, two columns, a cartoon and a historical-background story – all pointing to the importance of newspapers in the long, exciting development of American democracy.

We, the management and staff of the St. Joseph and Sartell-St. Stephen Newsleaders, sincerely hope the blank front pages this week will stimulate discussion and comments from our readers – positive and/or critical.