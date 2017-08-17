Second annual appreciation picnic for local heroes Aug. 22

by Cori Hilsgen

People who appreciate all the things local heroes – from the police and fire departments, and first-responders to the sheriff’s departments – do in the St. Joseph area will have a chance to say “thank you” at the second annual Heroes Appreciation Picnic.

The public is invited to the event from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 at Millstream Park in St. Joseph. It will include a free meal of brats, chips, a bottle of water and a cookie.

The event started last year when St. Joseph Y2K Lions members wanted to do something to show appreciation for the local police because of negative comments many police officers around the country were receiving.

They invited the St. Joseph Lions Club and St. Joseph Jaycees to join them in hosting the event.

This year’s Y2K Lions organizers of the event include Becky Staneart, Kay Lemke, Derek Villnow, Kathi Schmidt, Ginger Meier, Joyce Stenger-Oldeen, and husband and wift Jan and Ralph Boeckers.

“Last year was a big success,” Staneart said. “Everyone was so appreciative to have the community come and celebrate and support our local heroes. I loved all the ‘thank you’s.’ I’m looking forward to our second annual appreciation cookout.”

St. Joseph Police Chief Joel Klein attended last year’s appreciation picnic. He said last year’s event went really well and it was great to see everyone who attended.

“I think it’s wonderful our community has come together in what seems to be unstable times to show support for the people who are here for them,” Klein said. “We are very fortunate for the members of both the St. Joseph Fire Department and the St. Joseph Police Department. These two departments work great together and it’s awesome to have support of the community. We are honored the wonderful organizations we have in St. Joseph have come together to do this for us and their community.”

Last year, volunteers received donations from at least 24 local businesses, including cash donations, food donations and discounted prices on food items to host the event.

So far this year, 19 area business have donated at least $1,530, as well as given discounted prices and more for the event.

“It’s great to have this event to build relationships and get to know one another better,” Klein said.

About 250 people attended the event last year and organizers are hoping to double that attendance this year.

This year’s event is open to the public and is again being hosted by the St. Joseph Y2K Lions, St. Joseph Lions and St. Joseph Jaycees.

Organizers are hoping people will come celebrate and support our local police and fire departments, first-responders and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department.

Because of the construction taking place at Millstream Park, attendees may park by the baseball fields. A golf cart will be available to transport people who need assistance walking.