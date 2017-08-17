School board to choose a new member
by Dennis Dalman
Seven people have filed for one open seat on the Sartell-St. Stephen School Board
The application period for the position opened July 19 and closed Aug. 14.
Those who filed are Amanda Byrd, Franco Cusipag, Thomas Ebnet, Cindy Fitzthum, Taryn Gentile, Joe Hengel and Jeremy Snoberger.
They are vying for the seat vacated by Michelle Meyer, school-board chair, who announced in early July she and her family are moving from the school district.
At the next school-board meeting, each member will be asked to nominate just one of the six applicants. The ones nominated will then each get a 30-minute interview with them Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Whichever candidate the board approves will take a seat on the board in September.
Meyer’s term was to have run through 2018. When she resigned, vice-chair Jason Nies moved into that position.
