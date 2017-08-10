Michaud named as interim activities director

by Dennis Dalman

The Sartell-St. Stephen School District has an interim activities director, Jim Michaud, who was hired Aug. 2 by the school board.

“I am happy to be here and contribute to a great school district,” Michaud said. “I am looking forward to the work ahead.”

Michaud will take the position recently vacated by John Ross, who will serve as the associate activities director for the school district.

Michaud, who retired in 2008, worked for many years as a teacher, coach and activities director at Cathedral High School and then Apollo High School.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from St. John’s University, graduating in 1969, then he earned a master’s degree in athletic administration from St. Cloud State University in 1991.

He began his teaching and coaching career in 1969 at Lafayette High School in Redwood Falls. In 1978, he became a social-studies teacher and hockey coach at Cathedral High School. His years at Apollo began in 1987 when he was activities director from 1994 to 2008, the year he retired.

In 1996, Michaud was certified as an athletic administrator from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administration Association. In 2008, he was honored as Section 8 AA Activities Director of the Year.

Michaud serves on the board of directors of the Local Education and Activities Foundation. He and his wife, Mary, are also actively involved in the Kids Against Hunger organization.

“We are excited to have Jim join our district team,” said Sartell-St. Stephen Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert. “I know he will be a great leader for our activities department because of his extensive knowledge and experience.”

Jim and Mary Michaud live along the Mississippi River in rural Watab Township.