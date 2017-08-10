Aug. 11
CITY OF ST. STEPHEN
LEGAL NOTICE
2018 BUDGET PLANNING MEETING
The City of St. Stephen City Council will hold its 2018 Budget Planning Meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. The meeting will be held in the Council Chamber of City Hall: 2 Sixth Ave. SE, St. Stephen.
/s/ Cris M Drais
City Clerk
Dated: July 26, 2017
Publish: Aug. 11, 2017
CITY OF SARTELL
DOCUMENT 00 11 13
Advertisement for Bids
2017 Overlay Improvements
Sartell, Minnesota
SEH No. SARTE 142584
Notice is hereby given that sealed Bids will be received by the City Administrator until 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 at the Sartell City Hall at 125 Pinecone Road N., Sartell, Minn. 56377, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud, for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of 2017 Overlay Improvements. Major quantities for the Work include:
|8,831
17,442
|SY
SY
|Remove Bituminous Pavement
8 Foot Edge Mill
|5,155
8,542
1,544
4,502
29
1
2
60
869
|TON
SY
LF
SF
LF
EA
EA
LF
SY
|Type SP 9.5 Wear Course Mix
Full Depth Street Restoration
B618 Concrete Curb and Gutter
Concrete Walk with Granular Bedding
Ductile Iron Water Main
Hydrant
Drainage Structure
22 Inch Span RC Pipe-Arch Sewer
Turf Restoration
|6,181
1,524
|LF
SF
|Striping
Zebra Crosswalk
Bids shall be on the form provided for that purpose and according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. (SEH®) dated July 31, 2017.
The Bidding Documents may be seen at the Issuing Office of Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. located at 1200 25th Ave. S., P.O. Box 1717, St. Cloud, Minn. 56302-1717, 320-229-4344.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the PROJECT BID INFORMATION link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 5277365 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com.
Paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane N., Plymouth, Minn. 55441 (763-475-9600) for a fee of $85.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
Bids shall be directed to the City Administrator, securely sealed and endorsed upon the outside wrapper, “BID FOR 2017 OVERLAY IMPROVEMENTS, SARTELL, MINN., SARTE 142584.”
The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the Owner.
Mary Degiovanni
City Administrator
Sartell, MN
City of Sartell website: http://www.sartellmn.com
Publish Quest CDN: August 4, 2017
Publish Sartell-St. Stephen Newsleader: Aug. 4 and 11, 2017
