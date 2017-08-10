Rock ‘n’ Block set Saturday, Aug. 12

The BankVista Rock ‘n’ Block outdoor concert, featuring Ted Manderfeld and the Fabulous Armadillos and presented by the Sartell Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at Bernick’s Ice Area, 1109 First St. S., Sartell. General admission and VIP tickets available. For more information, visit sartellchamber.com.

St. Stephen says thank you to car show supporters

Thank you to all those who supported the St. Stephen Car Show held July 21. Car show supporters include the following: Cornerstone Insurance, John Huls: Huls Lawn Service, We Haul for You – Doug Legatt, American Legion of St. Stephen, St. Stephen Optical, VNOSCARPARTS, Viking Industries, Joe’s Countryside LLC, Sartell Lawn Service and Nelson Sanitation. Local give-away donors include the following: Royal Renovations of Clear Lake, Glass Werks and City Auto Glass of St. Cloud and St. Joseph Mutual Insurance. Additional donors include Foremost Insurance Co., Progressive Insurance Co. and AAA Insurance Co.

Fare for All hosts shoe bus at Aug. 14 event



Fare for All’s next distribution will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 610 CR 2, St. Joseph. Fare for All is a budget-stretching program that allows people to save up to 40 percent off fresh fruits, vegetables and frozen meats. Distribution is once a month. We are open to everyone who wants to stretch their grocery dollar. Cash, credit, debit cards and EBT cards are accepted. For more information please visit our website at fareforall.org or call 1-800-582-4291. On Aug. 14, will once again host the shoe bus, which will be located under the pavilion of the Wobegon Trail head. This is just in time for the purchase of gently used or new shoes for the back-to-school children.

Newsleader needs your candid shots!

The Newsleaders is publishing a Sartell-St. Stephen school activities calendar and is asking readers for their candid shots of the following 2016 Junior class events: band, choir, clay target, knowledge bowl, math league, mock trial, musical, National Honor Society, one-act play, robotics, speech, student council, target, three-act play and jazz festival. Email your photos to operations@thenewsleaders.com by Friday, Aug. 18. Please include your name and phone number in your email. Chosen photos will be included on the calendar.

What do you like about newspapers?

What do you like best about newspapers? What do you think the world would be like without them? How do they figure into your daily life? What are your favorite sections of a newspaper? Do you prefer to read them online or on paper?

We at the Newsleaders are about to do a special edition about newspapers. We would like to hear comments from our readers to include in that edition. Please send your thoughts to operations@thenewsleaders.com by noon Tuesday, Aug. 15.

School supplies drive set Aug. 11 at art crawl

A school supplies drive will be held in conjunction with the Aug. 11 art crawl in downtown St. Cloud. Local advertising agency Gaslight Creative and the United Way of Central Minnesota are sponsoring the event on the 700 block of W. St. Germain between Bumbledees and the Pickled Loon. Staff will collect school supplies and donations, selling artwork by their in-house designers and doing crafts with kids. Community members may drop off donations starting immediately at the Gaslight offices at 713 W. St. Germain. The supplies most in need are backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, glue, folders and markers. Monetary donations will also be accepted. The supplies will be distributed by the St. Cloud Salvation Army, a United Way partner. For more information, contact Megan Hollenhorst at 320-291-1225.

United Way volunteer opportunities

Do you love books?

St. Cloud Friends of the Library seeks volunteers for two-hour shifts to help staff the bookstore located in the St. Cloud Library. Current open shifts are mostly from 4-6 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., but other shifts are available. Volunteers are also needed for sorting donated books and other materials, stocking the shelves in the bookstore and determining appropriate prices for the books. Contact Marcia Neely, St. Cloud Friends of the Library, at 320-428-1714 or marciakgarden@gmail.com.

CentraCare seeks volunteers in the gift gallery

All proceeds benefit the St. Cloud Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary-funded programs. The Gift Gallery is an excellent place to shop for gifts for all occasions. Staffed by welcoming and gracious volunteers, you will always find a friendly and helpful voice. They offer discounts on merchandise for Gift Gallery volunteers. Locations include: St. Cloud Hospital, CentraCare Health Plaza and St. Benedict’s Senior Community. Contact Megen Richert, volunteer program coordinator, at 320-255-5638.

One-on-one visiting

St. Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud, is seeking caring individuals who are interested in working with retired Sisters who have memory loss. They are looking for individuals who possess calm, peaceful attitudes and the ability to be patient and understanding. They are looking for people who are comfortable with one-on-one visiting as well as leading activities for small groups of 5-12 Sisters. Contact Sister Marina Schlangen at 320-251-2225 or mschlangen@csbsju.edu.

Bring hope to the hungry

Catholic Charities Emergency Services’ mission is to provide access to healthy food for people faced with missing meals. They connect people able and willing to help, with those facing challenges in meeting their own or their family’s basic needs. They are looking for Mobile Food Shelf Intake Volunteers on the second, third, and fourth Thursdays of each month; and the third Tuesday of each month. Contact Michelle C., Catholic Charities Emergency Services, at 320-229-4568.

For more information, contact Mary Krippner, United Way volunteer engagement coordinator, at 320-223-7991 or mkrippner@untitedwayhelps.org.