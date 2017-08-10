If you have a tip concerning a crime, call the Sartell Police Department at 320-251-8186 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301, or access its tip site at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org. Crime Stoppers offers rewards up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a crime. This information is submitted by the Sartell Police Department.

July 12

4:49 p.m. DWI. 19th Avenue N./CR 133. An officer was dispatched for a report of an intoxicated driver heading north on 19th Avenue. First caller turned off and didn’t follow but gave a plate number. The second caller reported the same vehicle near 19th Avenue and 11th Street S. The officer located the vehicle as it traveled south on 19th Avenue near Grizzly Lane. The officer observed the vehicle was swerving and appeared to be speeding. The officer clocked the vehicle at 51 mph in a posted 30-mph zone. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The male driver was the only occupant and had slow motor movements, slurred speech and blood-shot eyes. The driver admitted to being on Methadone. The male was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

July 13

12:57 a.m. Verbal. Lowell Lane. Officers were dispatched for a report of a verbal altercation. Officers made contact with the complainant who was involved in the argument. The female party stated her ex-boyfriend was the second party involved in the argument, which was about personal property that had been misplaced. She stated nothing physical occurred, and the male party hadn’t made any direct threats. Officers advised the female on how to begin the process of placing a Harrassment Restraining Order.

July 14

12:41 a.m. Traffic stop. CR 1/Hwy. 15. While on routine patrol and traveling south on Riverside Avenue, an officer observed a vehicle traveling directly in front of him that when the driver applied the brakes only the passenger’s side brake light illuminated. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver was identified and advised of the reason for the stop. The driver said she knew the brake light was broken and also stated she didn’t have a valid driver’s license. Upon further investigation the officer discovered her driver’s license had been revoked. The driver was issued a citation for driving after revocation and was released.

1:57 a.m. Medical. Utah Road. An officer was dispatched for a report of a 71-year-old female who was not feeling well. Upon arrival, the officer located the patient in her bedroom; she stated she had chills and was cold. The officer monitored the patient’s condition until Gold Cross Ambulance arrived on scene. Upon their arrival, the officer assisted paramedics with loading the patient for transport to the St. Cloud Hospital.

July 15

1:50 a.m. Medical alarm. Heritage Drive. Officers were dispatched for a report of a 78-year-old male who had fallen in the bathroom and needed a lift assist. Upon arrival, officers located the male party in the bathroom and then assisted the male to his bedroom. He appeared confused and didn’t remember falling. Gold Cross arrived on scene and officers assisted paramedics as necessary.

4:49 p.m. Medical. 520 First Street NE. An officer was dispatched to Country Manor Health Care Center for a report of an 84-yea-old female who was confused and had difficulty walking. The officer arrived on scene and located the patient in her resident room. The female was unable to respond to the officer’s questions with appropriate answers. The officer monitored the patient’s condition until Gold Cross arrived on scene. Upon their arrival, the officer assisted with loading the patient for transport to the hospital.

July 16

12:57 a.m. Open door. 1710 Pinecone Road S. While on routine patrol and conducting business security checks, an officer observed the front door of Burger King was unsecured. Officers cleared the building and found no one inside. Officers made contact with a keyholder, who arrived on scene and secured the door.

7:22 p.m. Domestic. First Street NE. Officers were dispatched to a report of a physical domestic involving strangulation. Officers arrived on scene and discovered the suspect had fled the area in a white pickup truck. Victim refused medical attention. Evidence was gathered and an attempt to locate was put out for the suspect and his vehicle.

July 17

4:31 p.m. Burglary. Willow Lane. Officers were dispatched to a residence for a report of a burglary. The suspect had entered the north side of the residence by pushing in the air-conditioning unit. Approximately $5,200 was taken from a safe in a bedroom. Nothing else was taken. Officers collected evidence including latent prints and a cigarette left from the suspect. Photos and statements were also taken.

July 18

10:32 p.m. Warrant. CR 120. While on routine patrol, an officer observed a female he recognized from previous contacts at a known drug house drop off a male and a female in the Walmart parking lot. The officer observed this to be suspicious and made contact with the male and female party. The officer identified both parties and discovered the male party had an outstanding warrant and the female party had an outstanding felony warrant. Both warrants were confirmed through dispatch. The male and female were placed under arrest and transported to the Stearns County Jail without incident.