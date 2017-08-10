If any readers have tips concerning crimes, they should call the St. Joseph Police Department at 320-363-8250 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301 or access its tip site at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org. Crime Stoppers offers rewards up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for crimes. This information is submitted by the St. Joseph Police Department.

June 28

2:17 p.m. Traffic violation. CR 75/20th Avenue SE. While sitting in a turn lane, an officer saw a vehicle pull up next to him on his phone and not making a phone call. The officer stopped the vehicle, asked the driver why he was on his phone to which he told the officer he was checking his phone. A citation was issued for using a wireless communication while driving.

June 29

4:36 p.m. Hit-and-run incident. Elm Street E. Officers responded to a hit-and-run incident in the Coborn’s parking lot. When the complainant was home, he noticed a small dent and scratches by his rear driver’s-side wheel. Officers checked with Coborn’s but they do not have video of the parking lot. The complainant gave a statement and the report was taken.

June 30

3:06 p.m. Traffic incident. CR 75/CR 134. An officer was dispatched to a driving complaint which started in the county and moved into St. Joseph from the east. Two vehicles appeared to be racing, tailgating and braking suddenly. The officer in the area at the time of the call did not come across any vehicles matching the descriptions given, a tan and green sports cars.

11:08 p.m. Traffic stop. Fourth Avenue SE/Able Street E. Officers were on patrol when one officer witnessed a vehicle that did not stop at a stop sign. The officer dynamited his brakes and turned on his emergency lights to stop the vehicle. The driver confessed to going through the stop sign as he believed no one would be there. A citation for failure to stop at a stop sign and no proof of insurance was issued.

July 1

9:42 p.m. Firework-noise complaint. 12th Avenue SE. Officers were dispatched to a fireworks complaint near 104 10th Ave. S.E. Once the officer found the source of the fireworks, he recalled taking a fireworks complaint at that residence last year. The officer spoke with the homeowner and was told by the officer that this was his warning for the year. Three calls came in for this complaint.

July 2

11:37 p.m. Illegal burn. Schneider Drive. Officers were dispatched to an illegal-burn complaint. The complainant stated a trailer in the park was having an illegal fire. When the officers arrived, the fire was out. The suspect was informed the city allows recreational fires but people should check with their landlord about fires being allowed in the park.