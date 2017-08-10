CORRECTION
A correction is needed for an Aug. 4 Newsleader story about Sarah Kleppe, the new communications specialist for the Sartell-St. Stephen School District. In the story, a reference is made to Amy Trombley, who was Kleppe’s predecessor. Trombley is now working as a communications person for an organization called Partner for Student Success, which works with the school district but which is a separate organization from the district.
The 12U AAA baseball team took second place in the Minnesota Sports Federation State Tournament this past weekend at PineCone Park. Other highlights include: Season Record 31-16-1. A first-place finish in Becker, third-place finish in Waite Park and a fifth-place finish in the Gopher State Tournament of Champions in Inver Grove Heights. Team members include (front row, left to right): Parker Knutson, Drew Geiger, batboy Emmitt Hemmesch, Jake Gruebele and Sam Frieler; and (back row) Billy Vogt, Tyler Hemmesch, Andrew Ritter, Dylan Simones, Matthew Bolton and Tory Lund. The team is coached by Jamie Gruebele, Chad Ritter and Nicholas Hemmesch.
The 14U Acceleration team finished sixth in the bronze bracket of the North American Fastpitch Association 14U Midwest Nationals in Eden Prairie from July 27-30. Team members include the following (front row, left to right): Kami Dougherty, Emilie Houge, Rainna Stangle, Shauna Schmidt and Faith Hall; and (back row) Delaney Capretz, Kaylee Oehrlein, Brooke Koelln, Alayna Tavale, Ava Williams and Kenzie Clark.
