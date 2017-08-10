CORRECTION

A correction is needed for an Aug. 4 Newsleader story about Sarah Kleppe, the new communications specialist for the Sartell-St. Stephen School District. In the story, a reference is made to Amy Trombley, who was Kleppe’s predecessor. Trombley is now working as a communications person for an organization called Partner for Student Success, which works with the school district but which is a separate organization from the district.