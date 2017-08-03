The Joes take two, head to regional playoffs

by Dave DeMars

Joes grind out 6-3 win over Lakers

Iron man Alex Kendall led the Joes to victory over the Clear Lake Lakers on July 29, as he held the mound for nine innings in a tour-de-force performance. Kendall held the Lakers scoreless until the ninth inning when they managed to push three runs across the plate and threatened to do more damage. But Kendall played firefighter and retired the last of the Lakers for a 6-3 win. In doing so, he threw 134 pitches – 94 for strikes. He struck out nine and issued no free trots to first base.

In a day when big-league managers pull their hair out when starting pitchers approach 100 throws and relievers can’t go more than 30 pitches, Kendall’s performance harkens back to the 60s and 70s when pitchers regularly finished the games they started with pitch counts approaching 140.

“It was a very tough game,” said Joes Manager Pat Schneider. “Their pitcher – a left-hander – didn’t allow us any opportunities to run because he had a very good move to first base. We finally broke the game open in about the eighth inning.”

It was the eighth inning when Peter Nelson found a pitch to his liking and sent it sailing over the fence. With the bases full, Nelson collected four RBIs and was two for five at the plate for the day.

“We were kind of struggling to score runs in previous games, but we finally came alive in the eighth,” Schneider said.

While Kendall put on a show, Lakers pitcher Mike Smith also had a good outing – going seven innings, throwing 112 pitches and allowing only two runs before being relieved. Smith notched eight strikeouts and three bases on balls.