Super heros at Heritage Place

photo by Carolyn Bertsch
Super Heros Batman and Superman, AKA Jeff Amann (left) and Josh Kerkvliet, use their powers to activate a grill at the Heritage Place neighborhood block party in Sartell during National Night Out Aug 1. No kryptonite was used in these hot dogs.

photo by Carolyn Bertsch
The “Laura/Loras” break into a high-five as they commit to win the Heritage Place beanbag tournament for the second year in a row at National Night out Aug 1 in Sartell. From left to right are Laura Kerkvliet and Lora Jacobson.

photo by Carolyn Bertsch
Joe Thoreson designs a score board at the Heritage Place block party in Sartell during National Night Out Aug 1.

Bertsch has enjoyed working for the Newsleaders since 2015. She and her husband, Matt, and their three children live in Sartell where they also own and operate Four Seasons Window, Carpet and Air Duct Cleaning. Bertsch is passionate about reading and sharing books. She stewards the "Reads and Seeds and Other Needs" Little Free Library on 8th Ave N in Sartell. The "Other Needs" portion of the little free library was designed to help fulfill the necessities of caring for the poor and homeless. Bertsch has served as a board member of the St. Cloud Salvation Army since 2014 and volunteers weekly at the food shelf located at the shelter. Her hobbies include cooking, baking, and tending to her small backyard orchard where she grows apples, pears, cherries, plums, and apricots. She also enjoys donating her time to take photos for non-profit events. Bertsch believes that every single person can choose to make the world a better place for someone else. At the end of the day the only question that matters is, "What kind of difference did you make?"
