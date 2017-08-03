St. Stephen holds National Night Out events

/0 Comments/in , /by

contributed photo
Kamden Gallus, St. Stephen, gets his face painted by Janelle Fleischhacker during St. Stephen Night Out held Aug. 1.

contributed photo
Hemker Park and Zoo staff Jackie Poepping and Anne Blenker brought animals for the kids to learn more about up close during St. Stephen Night Out held Aug. 1.

contributed photo
Stearns County Deputy Sheriff Tyler Johnson brought a county drone to demonstrate during St. Stephen Night Out held Aug. 1.

contributed photo
Petunia is a 2-year-old skunk who’s being held by Jackie Poepping of Hemker Park and Zoo during St. Stephen Night Out held Aug. 1.

contributed photo
Anne Blenker from Hemker Park and Zoo holds Sweet Pea, a 6-month-old badger who LOVES to play with new dog toys when she gets them during St. Stephen Night Out held Aug. 1.

Janelle Von Pinnon

Janelle Von Pinnon

Publisher/CEO at Newsleaders
Von Pinnon has been publishing the St. Joseph Newsleader since 1989, the Sartell-St. Stephen Newsleader since 1995 and the Sauk Rapids-Rice Newsleader since 2015. She graduated from Minnesota State University-Moorhead with degrees in mass communications (with an emphasis on print journalism) and biology. She lives in southeast St. Cloud with her husband and two children.
Janelle Von Pinnon

Latest posts by Janelle Von Pinnon (see all)

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply